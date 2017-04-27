Gov. McMaster asks Congress for $220 million for SC disaster aid

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster is asking Congress for $220 million in additional disaster aid to help with the recovery from the 2015 flood and last year’s hurricane.
South Carolina has been promised $222 million in aid through a federal disaster recovery grant program, McMaster noted in a letter sent Wednesday to congressional budget writers, written with four other states’ governors.
That money is having a positive impact on South Carolina following disasters resulting from Hurricane Matthew last year and the historic flood of 2015, the letter said.
“Recognizing housing as the state's greatest need, South Carolina has committed all of its funding to this purpose, which will allow the state to serve approximately 2,346 families by providing safe and secure homes through replacement or renovation.”
However, the Palmetto State is left with "over 2,700 low to moderate income families without disaster relief,” the governors added.
McMaster asked for an additional $220 million in grant money to meet those families' needs.
The Richland Republican joined John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, Nathan Deal of Georgia, Roy Cooper of North Carolina and Jim Justice of West Virginia in Wednesday’s letter requesting aid.
McMaster has turned to Washington, D.C., for financial assistance before. Shortly after taking office in February, McMaster asked President Donald Trump to include $5 billion for S.C. highways and bridges in his transportation infrastructure plan.
