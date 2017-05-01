SC voters go to polls Tuesday in 5th District election

Voters in the 5th District won’t decide who their next congressman will be Tuesday, but they will narrow down their options.
The State asked a handful of voters across the district who they plan to support in special Democratic and Republican primaries.
Some were more sure of their votes than others. However, the outcome is likely to turn on a small turnout in the 11 counties across the north central portion of South Carolina, including — in the Midlands — all of Fairfield and Kershaw, and parts of Newberry and Sumter counties.
The district has leaned heavily Republican in recent elections, but Democrats hope to regain a seat they held as recently as 2010.
Both parties have multiple candidates running to replace former U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, the Indian Land Republican who resigned to become President Donald Trump’s budget director. If no candidate wins a majority in their party’s primary, the top two candidates will face off in a May 16 runoff.
Paul Anderko
Age: 68
From: Rock Hill
Occupation: Semi-retired salesman, high school soccer coach
Family: Three sons, seven grandchildren
Education: Eastern Illinois University
“Ralph Norman is somebody who will go to Washington and do what he says he’s going to do. He earned my trust as a state representative because he fought against every tax increase. ... The military is pretty high on the list (of priorities). So is supporting health-care reform and putting trust back into Washington.”
Azilee Billy
Age: 52
From: Pinewood
Occupation: FEMA housing specialist
Family: Four adult children
Education: Hillcrest High School
“I’m part of the Indivisible group for Sumter County, and we just recently endorsed Archie Parnell. He’s probably the most likely to win (in the general election). He’s a strong candidate. He’s passionate about our military, he’s very knowledgeable about tax law, and he cares about the community here in Sumter.”
Dwayne McClure
Age: 24
From: Lake Wylie
Occupation: Insurance agent
Family: Single
Education: University of Tennessee, Clover High School
“I support Tommy Pope, even though politically I’m more inclined to the far right. But Tommy Pope is a man of conviction. In his work in the Legislature, he’s not motivated by political calculus, he’s trying to do the right thing. ... In Congress, he’ll stand up for what’s right against whatever’s wrong, whether it’s coming from the Freedom Caucus or Donald Trump. If it’s not right, he’ll fight it.”
Kathleen Plowden
Age: 82
From: Camden
Occupation: Retired drug store clerk, certified nursing assistant
Family: Divorced, three children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren
Education: Manning High School
“I vote Republican. I want to build that wall, but they’re talking about taking away Meals on Wheels, and I hope they don’t. I just left the senior center, and we go every Tuesday and Thursday, and they feed us. People need food. ... I’m going to wait until they narrow it down and vote for whoever the Republican is.”
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Want to vote in the 5th?
What: Democratic and Republican primaries for the 5th District seat in Congress are Tuesday
When: Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: The district covers all of Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union and York counties, as well as parts of Newberry, Spartanburg and Sumter counties
Who: Any registered voter is eligible to cast a ballot in the primary of their choice — Democratic or Republican
