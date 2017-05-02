The Buzz

A blog from The State's political team

May 02, 2017 2:34 PM

Clemson president jokes he told Texans to draft Watson

By Avery G. Wilks

awilks@thestate.com

COLUMBIA

Not everybody can get a letter of recommendation from their college president.

But former Clemson University quarterback Deshaun Watson got one during the first round of the NFL Draft last week, Clemson President Jim Clements said at a Columbia luncheon Tuesday.

Clements told a group of Clemson alumni that on draft night, he jokingly texted the Houston Texans’ president, former Tigers soccer player Jamey Rootes: “Draft Deshaun.”

Shortly after, he said, he got a reply: “Fingers crossed.”

Then the Texans, a team in desperate need of a quarterback, traded up to take the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist with the No. 12 overall pick.

“One of the things I said to him is that he’s just a great guy. He’s an amazing leader. He’s an amazing person of the highest character,” said Clements, who reiterated the text had no real impact on the Texans’ pick. “He’s, in my almost 30 years in higher ed, one of the most special student athletes I’ve ever seen.”

Houston reportedly had scouted Watson since his sophomore year at Clemson. Last season, Watson led the Tigers to their first national title since 1981.

But Clements’ apparently clairvoyance does not end with the draft night text. The week of the national championship game, Clements said, he got a text from U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-North Charleston, predicting the Tigers would beat No. 1 Alabama 27-24.

Clements said he replied to Scott that he had the Tigers winning 35-31.

Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks

