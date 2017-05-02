Sun sets again on tax breaks for SC solar farms

Concerns over fairness to power companies, counties and farmers derailed a proposed tax credit aimed at attracting more solar farms to South Carolina.
A S.C. House panel had its first – and only – hearing Tuesday on the bill since it passed the state Senate, 38-4, three months ago. The bill would force counties to give future solar farms an 80 percent tax break.
However, the House’s chief state budget writer, state Rep. Brian White, said the proposal was unfair, aiming to “(carve) out one niche industry out there and (punish) the rest.”
“I’m not anti-solar,” the Anderson Republican said. “I think everybody ought to be treated fairly.”
After three hours of testimony, the panel voted to adjourn debate on the bill, killing it for the year. The proposal can be taken up again next year, when legislators return for the second year of their two-year session.
Bill supporters, including former U.S. Rep. Gresham Barrett, R-Westminster, told lawmakers that solar farms generate income for counties and rural landowners without requiring costly new roads or water and sewer lines.
A statewide tax break would accelerate solar investments in the state, they said, citing solar booms in North Carolina and Georgia, which have seen a combined $7 billion in solar investments through 2016, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.
Power companies have been publicly neutral on the proposed tax credits for solar farms, which connect to and sell power back to the electrical grid.
But they helped scuttle a similar proposal in the final days of last year’s legislative session, according to two legislators – a Republican and a Democrat – who did not name the companies involved.
White said he has several concerns, including that the bill would give solar companies tax breaks not offered to other energy companies.
The bill also would bar counties from negotiating their own tax agreements, he noted. The bill’s opponents, including the S.C. Association of Counties, say counties can negotiate better deals for themselves.
However, state Rep. Mike Pitts, R-Laurens, said he has heard of counties negotiating tax agreements for “well below” the tax breaks the bill would require.
White also said he would not want solar farms to push farmers off their land.
However, Bret Sowers, who owns an S.C.-based solar company and represents a coalition of solar advocates, said solar farm’s land use is minimal.
Winnie King, a Hartsville farm owner who recently signed a contract for a solar farm to lease her land, told lawmakers Tuesday that there is plenty of farmland in Darlington County, but “the small farmer is fewer and far between now.”
Leasing her land to a solar farm will help her family – and others – make money to keep their farms, she said. Her father, a former state legislator, died “heartbroken” when his farm went into bankruptcy, she added. “I want to keep my farm land that my daddy died for.”
