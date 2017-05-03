Gov. McMaster to speak at SC State graduation

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster will speak at S.C. State University’s May 12 graduation, the state’s only public historically black university said Wednesday.
S.C. State president James Clark thanked the Richland Republican for accepting the invitation to speak.
“His presence on campus further demonstrates his commitment of support, which he made to the university as lieutenant governor several years ago,” Clark said. “We look forward to the words of wisdom he will share with the Bulldog family and friends.”
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
