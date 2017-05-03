Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com
Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com
The Buzz

The Buzz

A blog from The State's political team of Cassie Cope, Bristow Marchant, Jamie Self and Avery Wilks.

The Buzz

Gov. McMaster to speak at SC State graduation

By Jamie Self

jself@thestate.com

May 03, 2017 1:59 PM

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster will speak at S.C. State University’s May 12 graduation, the state’s only public historically black university said Wednesday.

S.C. State president James Clark thanked the Richland Republican for accepting the invitation to speak.

“His presence on campus further demonstrates his commitment of support, which he made to the university as lieutenant governor several years ago,” Clark said. “We look forward to the words of wisdom he will share with the Bulldog family and friends.”

Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Marry You for Health Care - Bruno Mars parody

Marry You for Health Care - Bruno Mars parody 4:05

Marry You for Health Care - Bruno Mars parody
Gov. McMaster opposing gas tax to fix South Carolina roads 2:58

Gov. McMaster opposing gas tax to fix South Carolina roads
SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan 1:16

SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan

View More Video