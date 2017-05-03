DeMint defends his Heritage tenure

Former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint defended his record as president of The Heritage Foundation on Wednesday and fired back at what he called a "puzzling" statement by the organization after he was asked to resign from the conservative Washington think tank Tuesday.
DeMint, a Greenville native and former U.S. Senator, was forced out after the foundation's board cited a breakdown in internal communication and cooperation in unanimously asking for his resignation.
His comments came after Heritage Foundation Board Chairman Thomas A. Saunders III released a statement announcing his ouster that didn't thank him for his four years of leadership and that some saw as uncomplimentary toward DeMint.
"When I came to Heritage in 2013, I told our staff and millions of members around the country that over the next four years, we had the opportunity to lead a resurgence of conservative policies and communications to win the hearts and minds of the American people," DeMint said in a statement released on his Facebook page. "I’m grateful to have worked with some of the greatest minds and talents in America and believe we’ve accomplished together what we set out to do.
"Reagan once said there’s no limit to what you can achieve if you don’t care who gets the credit, and nothing better exemplifies that selfless dedication than the men and women I’ve been honored to work with at Heritage. I will continue to be part of that great fight for freedom for years to come and I’m excited about the next chapter in my work for the conservative movement.
"The public statement released earlier is puzzling given that the board of trustees has praised our work for four years and approved performance bonuses for the entire management team each year for a job well done. It also stands in stark contrast to the independent review by the University of Pennsylvania which publicly recognized advances in Heritage's scholarship, management and integrity over the last four years, and improved Heritage's rankings in virtually every category. In fact, Heritage was recognized as the 13th Best Managed Think Tank in the world in 2016.
"I'm also proud to have been part of leading Heritage’s most successful impact on a presidential transition team since the days of Ronald Reagan, culminating in the confirmation of Judge Gorsuch and one of the best presidential cabinets in recent history.
"All in all, this is a record of which I am very proud, on behalf of myself, my management team and the many dedicated Heritage staff and members nationwide."
The foundation's board made the decision Tuesday after five days of speculation about DeMint's fate. Reports from beltway media such as Politico cited internal conflict within the organization that under DeMint's leadership had heightened politics over policy, the failure of legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare that Heritage helped craft and a possible leadership power grab by others in the organization as reasons for his ouster.
Saunders on Tuesday afternoon said he "wholeheartedly" supported the leadership change.
"After a comprehensive and independent review of the entire Heritage organization, the Board determined there were significant and worsening management issues that led to a breakdown of internal communications and cooperation," he said. "While the organization has seen many successes, Jim DeMint and a handful of his closest advisers failed to resolve these problems.
"This was a difficult and necessary decision for the Board to take. As trustees, we have governance and oversight responsibilities for this organization and our 500,000 members. We were compelled to take action.
"Heritage has never been about one individual, but rather the power of conservative ideas. Heritage is bigger than any one person."
As speculation about DeMint's impending ouster circulated over the weekend, conservative members of Congress wrote a letter standing up for DeMint and thanking him for "being our leader, our friend, and our champion."
In all, 48 members of Congress signed the letter, including Sen. Tim Scott, Rep. Trey Gowdy, Rep. Joe Wilson and Rep. Jeff Duncan.
In Greenville on Monday, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he hadn't seen the letter but thought DeMint had done a "good job" and was surprised by news of his ouster.
On Twitter after DeMint's resignation was announced, Graham said conservatives in South Carolina are proud of DeMint and the work he's done at Heritage.
"I'm proud of him too," Graham said.
Graham said DeMint was "invaluable" in President Trump's transition to running the government.
Just last week, Trump called DeMint's work at Heritage "amazing" in an address to the National Rifle Association and also praised the organization, The Washington Post reported.
"I want to thank, really, Heritage, and I want to thank also all of the people that worked there," Trump said. DeMint, he said, "has been amazing."
Comments