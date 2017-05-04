Today at the SC State House: Can the gas tax make it over the finish line?

With only one week left in this year’s legislative session, a key meeting today could decide whether South Carolina gets a road plan with a higher gas tax passed before the session’s end.
The House and Senate will meet in a conference committee Thursday on H.3516, the gas tax proposal that has ping-ponged between the two chambers. The main difference between the two could be two cents per gallon, or about $300 million a year.
Both sides of the State House must agree to the same roads plan before it can be passed into law – and the Legislature is scheduled to adjourn for the year next Thursday.
Some other House and Senate committees will also meet today:
▪ 9 a.m. Conference Committee on H.3516, Gressette Room 105
▪ 9 a.m. House Legislative Ethics Committee, Blatt Room 511
▪ 9 a.m. House Judiciary Constitutional Laws Subcommittee on H.3139, H.3830 and H.3970, Blatt Room 516
▪ 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. South Carolina Lieutenant Governor's Seniors Citizens Day, Blatt Rooms 108 and 110
▪ 10:15 a.m. General Subcommittee on S.569 and H.3116, Gressette Room 207
▪ (Immediately upon adjournment of the House) South Carolina General Assembly Women's Caucus, State House, 3rd Floor Conference Room
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
