A blog from The State's political team of Cassie Cope, Bristow Marchant, Jamie Self and Avery Wilks.

May 04, 2017 7:44 AM

Today at the SC State House: Can the gas tax make it over the finish line?

By Bristow Marchant

With only one week left in this year’s legislative session, a key meeting today could decide whether South Carolina gets a road plan with a higher gas tax passed before the session’s end.

The House and Senate will meet in a conference committee Thursday on H.3516, the gas tax proposal that has ping-ponged between the two chambers. The main difference between the two could be two cents per gallon, or about $300 million a year.

Both sides of the State House must agree to the same roads plan before it can be passed into law – and the Legislature is scheduled to adjourn for the year next Thursday.

Some other House and Senate committees will also meet today:

▪ 9 a.m. Conference Committee on H.3516, Gressette Room 105

▪ 9 a.m. House Legislative Ethics Committee, Blatt Room 511

▪ 9 a.m. House Judiciary Constitutional Laws Subcommittee on H.3139, H.3830 and H.3970, Blatt Room 516

▪ 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. South Carolina Lieutenant Governor's Seniors Citizens Day, Blatt Rooms 108 and 110

▪ 10:15 a.m. General Subcommittee on S.569 and H.3116, Gressette Room 207

▪ (Immediately upon adjournment of the House) South Carolina General Assembly Women's Caucus, State House, 3rd Floor Conference Room

