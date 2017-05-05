SC Gov. McMaster says jobs, education top his agenda

Gov. Henry McMaster says he’s hitting the road on a listening tour of sorts – visiting poor, rural school districts and S.C. cities where Main Street businesses are critical to the economy.

What does he hope to find? Regulations that business leaders say are getting in their way and ideas on how to improve blighted rural school districts that sued the state a quarter-century ago in a yet-unresolved court case. The ideas, he says, will inform his agenda heading into the 2018 legislative session – the year he faces a potentially heated GOP primary challenge to remain in the Governor’s Office.

In an exclusive interview with The State newpaper, his first since he became governor in January, McMaster also defended his opposition to raising the gas tax, which some lawmakers cited as evidence he’s more interested in campaigning than providing leadership on the state’s most pressing problem – its crumbling roads and bridges.

“I am 100 percent in favor of fixing the roads,” but it’s a mistake to raise the gas tax, he said. “I’ve taken a very strong stand on it. You cannot get any stronger than a veto.”

McMaster also offered more insights on why he has not distanced himself from an ongoing State House corruption probe that has ensnared his longtime political consultant.

“I see no reason to disassociate with institutions or people based on speculation,” he said of the fact that no charges have been filed against anyone outside the General Assembly.

Questions about the corruption probe and his stance on the gas tax have dominated this year’s legislative session and McMaster’s tenure as governor, which began after Gov. Nikki Haley resigned to become U.N. ambassador.

Less than four months later, some State House players say the governor has failed to lead and is finishing his first term with too few wins under his belt.

But others say he’s been helpful on important issues that seldom make the news. They also say McMaster has been extremely accessible, keeping an open door policy reflected in the more than 200 meetings he has held since taking office.

McMaster’s agenda for coming months – as shared with The State – shows his desire to focus on jobs and education.

On poor, rural SC schools

Before the end of the year, McMaster said, he will visit each of the more than 30 poor, rural school districts that sued the state in 1993 for more money.

A 2014 S.C. Supreme Court ruling sided with those districts, saying the state had violated the state Constitution in failing to give all S.C. students access to a quality education.

Lawmakers have been slow to enact legislation to fix the problems cited by the court, despite a House task force – which included representatives of the plaintiff school districts – producing dozens of recommendations for addressing inequities in state funding and opportunities across the state’s school districts.

McMaster shared some of his ideas with The State.

Consolidating schools and expanding the state’s charter-school offerings should be priorities, he said.

“We have to consolidate some school districts. In some cases we have huge school districts right next to small districts. Each of them has a full-fledged administrative staff. We just can’t afford to do that anymore. The people can’t afford it,” he said. “That’s something that’s going to take some work, it’s going to take some legislation.”

On charter schools – public schools that have their own governing boards and fewer state restrictions – McMaster said: “We need to have a vigorous charter school program. For some reason right now it’s stumbling along. I’m trying to figure out why.”

McMaster said the Supreme Court did a “good job ... isolating problems and analyzing a lot of the statistics. The findings can be refined and amplified, but they give a good road map.”

Choosing his 2018 running mate

Starting next year, the governor and lieutenant governor will run on the same ticket. Asked whether he has picked a running mate, McMaster said, “I haven’t gotten that far, but I think it’s always good to have a team. I think our current Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant is doing a fine job.”

“He was sitting in your chair just 30-40 minutes ago, and we were discussing things,” he said of Bryant, an Upstate conservative whose brand of ultra-conservatism could make McMaster’s ticket popular among GOP activists who drive primaries.

McMaster said he will look for a running mate who shares the “same vision, that same confidence and that same pride” in the state that he has.

“This is the best place to live in the world,” he added. “We’re living in paradise.”

A booster for the economy

Later this month, McMaster will host the first of six town hall meetings aimed at hearing from business owners around the state about how government can get out of their way, he said.

The meetings are tentatively slated for Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Florence, Rock Hill and Sumter.

After hearing from business owners, McMaster plans to give lawmakers a list of regulations to roll back when they return to work in January.

The move follows an executive order McMaster issued last month, without being specific, directing his Cabinet agencies to cut regulations that hurt businesses. Haley did something similar in 2013. She created a task force of mostly business leaders to recommend regulatory changes and ordered her Cabinet agencies to review and eliminate rules that are too time-consuming, costly or inefficient. The task force, whose work Haley touted on the campaign trail, recommended cutting 48 out of the 3,100 existing regulations across state government.

McMaster also says he wants to focus on recruiting for the state’s technical college system, which trains workers for the high-skilled labor jobs that employers are having a hard time filling.

The governor says he will help raise money for a workforce development project called Be Pro Be Proud. The initiative, driven by construction and other skilled-labor businesses, has a “mobile workshop” that will tour the state, promoting those jobs as well-paying alternatives to the gigs aimed at traditional four-year college graduates.

“It’s a public-private partnership, and I’m going to help raise the money to keep it going and keep it going statewide,” he said.

‘Innocent until proven guilty’

McMaster expanded his public statements on why he has not abandoned his long-time political consultant who was named in an indictment of a GOP state senator.

A fellow Richland Republican, now-suspended state Sen. John Courson, is accused of funneling campaign money to himself through Richard Quinn & Associates, a Columbia political firm whose stable of clients includes McMaster and several other state leaders.

“It’s important to always stick with the facts,” McMaster said, adding, “I see no reason to disassociate with institutions or people based on speculation – and not even to the point of allegations.”

“That probe will continue on until it’s finished. Having been involved in many probes myself – both in the U.S. attorney’s office and the attorney general’s office – the best thing to do with probes is to let them run their course.”

Catherine Templeton, one of McMaster’s GOP primary opponents, has alluded to the corruption investigation in the campaign so far. Asked whether he fears the probe becoming an issue, McMaster said, “Everybody ought to agree that people are innocent until proven guilty.”

“There have been no allegations against a lot of people who have been mentioned in the press. There have been no allegations, just suspicion and speculation,” he said, adding “you react when it’s appropriate to react.”