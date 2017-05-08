Today at the SC State House: special Monday Senate session

With the final week of the 2017 S.C. legislative session upon us, the state Senate is convening for a special Monday meeting.
No other meetings are scheduled Monday, which is usually a day off for S.C. legislators. But senators are coming back to Columbia early to finish up some pending business, not the least of which is approving a road improvement plan and higher gas tax before this year’s session ends on Thursday.
Other items on the Senate agenda for Monday include the state takeover of struggling Denmark Technical College, and changes to the future role of the state’s lieutenant governor.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
