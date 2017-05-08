Graham to chair Senate Russia hearing with fired Obama AG

South Carolina’s senior senator will chair a Senate hearing Monday on Russian interference in the 2016 election, including the first public testimony from the Obama deputy attorney general fired by President Donald Trump.
Sally Yates is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill before a panel chaired by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca.
Yates is expected to talk about controversial contacts between Russian officials and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn’s conversation with the Russian ambassador over relieving U.S. sanctions on Russia ultimately got him fired from his job in Trump’s administration.
She was a holdover from President Barack Obama’s term who was temporarily acting attorney general when Trump took office. She was also fired by Trump after refusing to defend the president’s controversial travel ban on seven Muslim-majority nations.
The hearing begins at 2:30 p.m. and can be watched live on the Senate website.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
