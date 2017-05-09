The Buzz

May 09, 2017 7:49 AM

Today at the SC State House: Time to pass a budget?

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

With the end of the 2017 session approaching this week, there’s one last piece of business the S.C. Legislature needs to complete: passing a state budget for the next fiscal year.

While the attention this week has been on whether both houses can pass a roads plan with an increased gas tax before a Thursday deadline, senators and House members also have to agree on a spending plan for next year.

A conference committee meets today to reconcile House and Senate differences on South Carolina’s roughly $8 billion general fund. A budget needs to pass so state government can stay open starting July 1.

Elsewhere on Tuesday:

▪ 9 a.m. Joint Legislative Committee on Municipal Incorporations, Gressette Room 207

▪ 9 a.m. Budget Conference Committee on H.3720 and H.3721, Gressette Room 105

▪ 9 a.m. House Healthcare and Regulatory Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 108

▪ 10 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Appointments to the S.C. Ethics Commission, Gressette Room 307

▪ 10 a.m. Joint Committee on Pension Systems Review, Gressette Room 105

▪ 10 a.m. SC Legislative Black Caucus

▪ 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. A Healthier State House, Blatt Room 318

▪ 10 a.m. House Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee, Blatt Room 110

▪ 10 a.m. Executive Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 321

▪ 11 a.m. Senate Finance Sales and Income Tax Subcommittee, Gressette Room 105

▪ 11 a.m. Senate Judiciary Committee, Gressette Room 308

▪ 11 a.m. Minority Caucus, Blatt Room 305

▪ 4:30 p.m. Progressive Legislative Caucus, Blatt Room 305

Who’s Schmoozing Who

▪ (Upon recess) Legislative Luncheon: Boeing, BMW North America, General Electric, and South Carolina Manufacturing Alliance, State House Grounds

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

