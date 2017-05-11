The Buzz

May 11, 2017 11:09 AM

Democrat Sellers says SC State deserves more than McMaster

By Jamie Self

COLUMBIA

A former Democratic rival of S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster – and a potential future one – has criticized the president of the state’s only historically black public university for inviting the Richland Republican to speak at the school’s graduation ceremony.

CNN commentator and former state representative Bakari Sellers penned his critique in an op-ed published Thursday in the (Orangeburg) Times and Democrat.

Sellers criticized James Clark, president of S.C. State University, for defending a decision to ask McMaster to give the commencement speech, saying students and alumni “deserve more than that.”

Sellers questioned whether Clark asked McMaster why he refused to support a borrowing plan for buildings at the state’s colleges and universities including S.C. State and why McMaster has not rescinded his membership to a Columbia country club that has only white members.

Sellers said Thursday he still is weighing a run for governor. As the 2014 Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, Sellers lost to McMaster in the general election.

McMaster has been asked to celebrate the S.C. State Class of 2017’s graduation Friday. The governor will receive an honorary law degree from the university.

Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself

