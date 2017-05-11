Democrat Sellers says SC State deserves more than McMaster

1:16 SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan Pause

2:58 Gov. McMaster opposing gas tax to fix South Carolina roads

1:06 Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia

4:56 Chad Holbrook talks comeback win over Liberty

1:30 Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff

1:42 Sen. Schumer calls for independent prosecutor on Russia investigation after Trump fires FBI Director Comey

1:02 What is a century plant and how did it get name

0:59 What makes DiPrato's pimento cheese so special?

0:36 Too Tough to Tame? Muschamp takes on Darlington Raceway