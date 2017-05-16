Indicted Republican lawmaker Rep. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington, vowed Tuesday to fight charges against him, deemed the allegations “very weak” and said special prosecutor David Pascoe, a Democrat, is on “a partisan witch hunt.” Matt Walsh Jamie Self, John Monk, Cassie Cope
Indicted Republican lawmaker Rep. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington, vowed Tuesday to fight charges against him, deemed the allegations “very weak” and said special prosecutor David Pascoe, a Democrat, is on “a partisan witch hunt.” Matt Walsh Jamie Self, John Monk, Cassie Cope
The Buzz

The Buzz

A blog from The State's political team of Cassie Cope, Bristow Marchant, Jamie Self and Avery Wilks.

The Buzz

May 16, 2017 6:44 PM

SC Gov. McMaster mum on Rep. Quinn indictments

By Jamie Self

jself@thestate.com

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster – the state’s top Republican official – did not return a request for comment Tuesday after news broke that a fourth Republican legislator has been indicted in an ongoing State House corruption probe.

State Rep. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington, was indicted on two counts of misconduct in office.

McMaster has ties to Quinn and his family. Quinn is the son of McMaster’s longtime political consultant, Richard Quinn, who runs the Columbia-based political firm Richard Quinn & Associates. Indictments against Rick Quinn and suspended state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, implicate the firm. Richard Quinn has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Gov. Henry McMaster on the corruption probe

Gov. Henry Mcmaster talks about his connection with the Richard Quinn and Associates firm and the corruption probe.

Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com

McMaster publicly has said he has no reason to disassociate with Quinn and his firm. But recently, McMaster hired another political consultant to run his 2018 campaign for governor, signaling a break with the consultant who has helped him with each of his campaigns for public office.

The State newspaper asked McMaster and GOP legislative leaders for reaction to Quinn’s indictment Tuesday.

Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself

Rick Quinn, son of Quinn firm owner is indicted

For years, the “Quinndom” – the Columbia-based Richard Quinn & Associates political consulting firm, headed by Richard Quinn – has been an institution in S.C. politics. Recently, however, Quinn’s network of influence got an unexpected boost, when longtime political client Henry McMaster became S.C. governor, filling the vacancy left when Gov. Nikki Haley resigned to join the Trump administration

Related stories from The State

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos