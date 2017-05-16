SC Gov. McMaster mum on Rep. Quinn indictments

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster – the state’s top Republican official – did not return a request for comment Tuesday after news broke that a fourth Republican legislator has been indicted in an ongoing State House corruption probe.
State Rep. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington, was indicted on two counts of misconduct in office.
McMaster has ties to Quinn and his family. Quinn is the son of McMaster’s longtime political consultant, Richard Quinn, who runs the Columbia-based political firm Richard Quinn & Associates. Indictments against Rick Quinn and suspended state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, implicate the firm. Richard Quinn has not been accused of any wrongdoing.
McMaster publicly has said he has no reason to disassociate with Quinn and his firm. But recently, McMaster hired another political consultant to run his 2018 campaign for governor, signaling a break with the consultant who has helped him with each of his campaigns for public office.
The State newspaper asked McMaster and GOP legislative leaders for reaction to Quinn’s indictment Tuesday.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
Comments