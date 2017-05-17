Sen. Thom Tillis collapses during race in Washington, taken away in ambulance

Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina collapsed during a race in Washington, D.C., and was taken away in an ambulance, according to The Associated Press. Tillis was running in the race at the time, media outlets are reporting.
AP reporting Sen. Thom Tillis collapsed while running a race in D.C. Says he was given CPR and taken away in an ambulance— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) May 17, 2017
The Business Insider says Tillis, 57, was seen on the ground being administered CPR by bystanders at about the two-mile mark in the three-mile race in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city. However, Charlotte TV station WSOC quoted Washington fire officials as saying Tillis never lost consciousness.
Tillis at first appeared unconscious but was revived and breathing when taken away by ambulance from the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race.
The Associated Press reported it was American Council of Life Insurers’s Capital Challenge, a three-mile team race. He tweeted before the race with a photo of his team.
Team Tillis is ready for the @ACLINews #CapChallenge in support of @fidelco. pic.twitter.com/K3nat4crji— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) May 17, 2017
Tillis had been participating in a race in support of Fidelco Guide Dogs, according to his Twitter feed.
The Hill reported that a number of political figures immediately offered their prayers for Tillis in tweets, including Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) and North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (D).
“Sending prayers and good thoughts to Sen Thom Tillis of NC, who collapsed this morning running in Anacostia. A good man all around!” President Donald Trump tweeted.
“@ThomTillis has incredible energy and resolve, and I expect he'll make a swift recovery,” tweeted N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger. “He and his family are in my prayers.”
“This is very unsettling news, and I am praying that Senator Tillis makes a full recovery,” U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger, a Charlotte Republican, said in a statement. “To Susan, their children, and Sen. Tillis’ staff, I think of 2nd Thessalonians 3:16: ‘Now may the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times and in every way. The Lord be with all of you.’ ”
North Carolina Democratic Party chairman Wayne Goodwin also quickly released a statement: “In spite of our political differences, I and the staff at the North Carolina Democratic Party wish Sen. Thom Tillis a full and speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family this morning.”
Tillis rode a wave of frustration with Washington in 2014 to unseat Democrat Kay Hagan after the most expensive Senate race in U.S. history. His victory gave Republicans control of the Senate and capped one of the fastest rises in N.C. politics for a man who, just eight years earlier, was a town commissioner in Cornelius.
Tillis left home at 17 to work, saying he wasn’t “wired to go to college.” He had a succession of jobs until the mid-1990s, when he went to work for Price Waterhouse, one of the nation's biggest accounting and consulting firms.
Tillis attended five schools in three states before earning a degree at age 36 from the University of Maryland University College, a distance-learning institution, in 1997. A job transfer brought Tillis and his family to Cornelius in 1998.
His crusade for a local mountain bike trail led Tillis to a seat on the park board. In 2003, he won a seat as commissioner in the fast-growing lakeside town. In 2006, he ran for the state House, ousting fellow Republican John Rhodes.
In 2009, he left a lucrative job at IBM to campaign for Republicans.After two terms as a back-bencher, Tillis became House speaker when Republicans took control in 2010.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
AP reporting Sen. Thom Tillis collapsed while running a race in D.C. Says he was given CPR and taken away in an ambulance— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) May 17, 2017
Comments