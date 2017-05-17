Sen. Thom Tillis collapses during race in Washington, taken away in ambulance

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 Why Rep. Rick Quinn was indicted Pause 2:14 Rick Quinn, son of Quinn firm owner is indicted 3:15 Gov. Henry McMaster on the corruption probe 1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments 1:16 SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan 1:48 Lindsey Graham Town Hall 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 8:25 Frank Martin talks Martin's Math Club 3:12 Community members plead their case regarding the Dreher High School zoning dispute to Columbia City Council. 1:37 West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Arriving at the Republican National Convention as a delegate for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis said he's ready to support Donald Trump's campaign. Tillis spoke with The News & Observer while checking into the North Carolina delegation's hotel on Tuesday in Warrensville Heights, Ohio. Colin Campbell ccampbell@newsobserver.com

Arriving at the Republican National Convention as a delegate for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis said he's ready to support Donald Trump's campaign. Tillis spoke with The News & Observer while checking into the North Carolina delegation's hotel on Tuesday in Warrensville Heights, Ohio. Colin Campbell ccampbell@newsobserver.com