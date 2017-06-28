Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on I-73 funding

Two South Carolina congressmen are asking top federal transportation officials for help finding money to build a new interstate to the coast.
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham met this week with Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to discuss potential federal funding for Interstate 73.
The Army Corps of Engineers approved a permit last week to build an 80-mile interstate to Myrtle Beach. But turning the decades-long proposal into reality requires money, and state officials promise funding won’t come from state taxes.
The 42-mile section that’s the priority of proponents is expected to cost more than $1 billion. State transportation officials say less than $50 million remains from prior earmarks.
Rice says it was crucial to make their case to Chao directly.
Studies indicate that I-73, which would run between Interstate 95 and Myrtle Beach, will generate approximately 22,000 permanent and 7,700 temporary jobs in South Carolina, according to last week’s news release from Rice’s office.
During a visit to the Grand Strand in April, Graham said he and Rice plan to ask for a $1 billion infrastructure package for the state that would include interstate funding.
For much of the past 30 years, Myrtle Beach area leaders have sought an interstate to the Grand Strand as a way to bring more tourists to the coast, while also offering an evacuation route in the event of a hurricane. But conservationists have questioned the need.
In the past, conservationists have favored upgrading U.S. 501/S.C. 38, instead of building a multi-billion-dollar interstate. The route for I-73 would cut through a state nature preserve and hardwood swamps in eastern South Carolina’s Pee Dee region, environmentalists have said.
Comments