US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley CNN’s State of the Union
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley CNN’s State of the Union
The Buzz

The Buzz

A blog from The State's political team of Cassie Cope, Bristow Marchant, Jamie Self and Avery Wilks.

The Buzz

July 08, 2017 8:00 PM

Haley: Everybody knows Russia meddled

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

Her boss may equivocate, but U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, told CNN on Saturday that "everybody knows that Russia meddled in our elections."

Trump's top envoy to the United Nations disputed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assertion on Saturday that during his Friday meeting, President Donald Trump accepted Putin’s assurances that Russia didn't meddle in the U.S. presidential election.

Speaking to reporters after the two-day Group of 20 summit in Germany ended, Putin said he and Trump had a long discussion about the allegations of Russian interference in last year's election that have dogged Trump's presidency.

The Russian leader said he reiterated his "well-known" position that "there are no grounds" for the allegations.

"President Trump still knows that they meddled. President Putin knows that they meddled, but he is never going to admit to it. And that's all that happened," Haley told CNN.

For his part, Trump has avoided firmly blaming Moscow for campaign hacking in the past, and the day before he met with Putin, he was similarly elusive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Marry You for Health Care - Bruno Mars parody

Marry You for Health Care - Bruno Mars parody 4:05

Marry You for Health Care - Bruno Mars parody
Gov. McMaster opposing gas tax to fix South Carolina roads 2:58

Gov. McMaster opposing gas tax to fix South Carolina roads
SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan 1:16

SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan

View More Video