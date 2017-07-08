Haley: Everybody knows Russia meddled

Her boss may equivocate, but U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, told CNN on Saturday that "everybody knows that Russia meddled in our elections."
Trump's top envoy to the United Nations disputed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assertion on Saturday that during his Friday meeting, President Donald Trump accepted Putin’s assurances that Russia didn't meddle in the U.S. presidential election.
Speaking to reporters after the two-day Group of 20 summit in Germany ended, Putin said he and Trump had a long discussion about the allegations of Russian interference in last year's election that have dogged Trump's presidency.
The Russian leader said he reiterated his "well-known" position that "there are no grounds" for the allegations.
"President Trump still knows that they meddled. President Putin knows that they meddled, but he is never going to admit to it. And that's all that happened," Haley told CNN.
For his part, Trump has avoided firmly blaming Moscow for campaign hacking in the past, and the day before he met with Putin, he was similarly elusive.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
