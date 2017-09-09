Haley played hard to get with Trump administration, she says in new interview

Nikki Haley has used her post as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations to become one of the most visible members of the Trump administration, but she almost didn’t take the job.
When then-S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley first was called to Trump Tower after Donald Trump’s upset election, she was under consideration to be secretary of state, a job she told CNN she turned down.
“I’m very aware of when things are right and when they are not,” Haley said in an interview released Thursday. “I just thought he could find someone better.”
Days later, Haley got a call from the incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus offering her a different job in the administration – as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Even then, Haley said she had conditions. She told Priebus she wanted to be a member of the president’s Cabinet and have a seat on the National Security Council, additions that would give her greater clout in shaping the administration’s policy.
“I said, ‘I am a policy girl. I want to be part of the decision-making process,’ ” Haley said. “And I said, ‘I don’t want to be a wallflower or a talking head. I want to be able to speak my mind.’ ”
Since taking the U.N. post in New York, Haley has become one of the most outspoken members of the Trump administration, from assailing Iran over its compliance – or lack thereof – with a nuclear deal, to speaking out on U.S. race relations after Charlottesville.
Some see Haley’s public positioning as evidence the ambitious 45-year-old plans to run for president at some point. She’s already speaks out more regularly on foreign policy issues than the more media-shy Rex Tillerson, who ultimately did get the top job at the State Department.
Haley’s voice is being recognized more and more overseas, even by U.S. rivals. After North Korea’s latest nuclear test last Sunday, Haley said the regime of Kim Jong-un was “begging for war.”
That led the state-run Korean Central News Agency to call the ambassador a “political prostitute” who threw a “hysteric fit” at the United Nations.
“Nikki should be careful with her tongue though she might be a blind fool,” a commentary from the agency said. “The U.S. administration will have to pay a dear price for her tongue-lashing.”
To which Haley, doubtless, would reply: “Bless their hearts.”
Opioids on the road
The week after South Carolina held a summit on the state’s opioid crisis, the committee studying the state’s opioid laws will hold a hearing on the road Wednesday.
The S.C. House’s opioid abuse study committee will hold a public hearing from 6 to 8 p.m. in Conway. Anyone who won’t be in the Grand Strand area will be able to watch online at scstatehouse.gov.
The committee’s chairman, Rep. Eric Bedingfield, R-Greenville, has already taken a new job outside the Legislature but said he wants to finish the panel’s meeting schedule before resigning his seat.
Back at the State House:
▪ A S.C. House education subcommittee will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday to study the controversial John de la Howe School in McCormick County, which lost its accreditation last year.
▪ The Education Oversight Committee will meet at 1 p.m. on Friday to review school performance standards and ratings.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
