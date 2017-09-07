A still image from a video posted by art collective INDECLINE shows clowns in KKK robes hanging from a tree in a Richmond, Va., park
Clown dummies in KKK robes found hanging from tree in Virginia park

By Bristow Marchant

September 07, 2017 10:14 AM

An artist group has hung effigies of clowns in Ku Klux Klan robes from a tree in a Richmond, Va., park.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports police temporarily closed the park early Thursday morning after eight effigies were found hung from the tree in Bryan Park.

The Associated Press reports the installation is in protest at the “White Nationalist uprising in the United States,” according to the art collective INDECLINE.

A sign hung around the neck of one of the clowns read, "If attacked by a mob of clowns, go for the juggler - INDECLINE."

The group also posted a video of masked men hanging the clowns on their website.

The group says it chose Richmond because of its legacy as the capitol of the Confederacy.

This isn’t the group’s first political protest. INDECLINE is the same group that put up life-sized naked statues of Donald Trump across the country last year.

The Associated Press contributed.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

