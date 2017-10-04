SC’s ethics agency is losing a key watchdog

The S.C. Ethics Commission is losing its staff attorney.
Michael Burchstead, the commission’s general counsel since 2015, is leaving Friday to join the Collins & Lacy law firm in Columbia. His practice will focus, in part, on consulting and litigation that relates to the state government and the state’s ethics law.
"It's been an honor to work for the Ethics Commission,” said Burchstead, who previously worked in the S.C. Attorney General’s Office. “It's a great group of public servants” with a small staff that carries a “tremendous amount of responsibility. But I'm ready for a new challenge in my career."
Burchstead’s exit comes during a period of flux at the Ethics Commission.
Attorney Steve Hamm has been the commission’s interim director since long-time director Herb Hayden retired. Hamm, too, could be leaving if S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster gets his wish and Santee Cooper asks Hamm to be its interim director. The state-owned utility is under fire over a failed, multi-billion-dollar nuclear project.
Hamm and Burchstead have led the watchdog agency through an update to the state’s ethics law that changed income-reporting requirements for public officials and the membership of the Ethics Commission.
The only attorney on the Ethics Commission’s staff, besides Hamm, Burchstead advised the Ethics Commission through high-profile ethics cases against then-Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson.
The commission will post a job announcement seeking his replacement soon, Burchstead said.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
