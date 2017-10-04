Scott questions the ‘pure luck’ in Equifax executive stock sales

At a hearing of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Wednesday, South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott said he found it hard to believe that three Equifax, Inc. executives were merely the luckiest investors who sold off stock worth $1.8 million without any knowledge about the huge data breach that 6 weeks later would be made public and send the company’s stock into a tail-spin.
It’s the average investor, the mom and pop business owner, the small investors that may have been saving up for a special purchase that “bore the burden of a $6.4 billion drop in valuation,” Scott said in his pointed questioning of former Equifax CEO and chairman Richard Smith.
The data breach by the credit reporting company left the personal information of an estimated 145 million Americans vulnerable.
Equifax executives made an extra $655,000 by selling within days of the breach, Scott said in a news release. Stock value dropped from $142.46 per share on August 1 when the executives unloaded their stock to $92.98 per share September 14, Scott pointed out.
One after another, senators on the committee slammed Equifax Inc. for making money off its massive data breach and said Americans should have more control over the vast amount of sensitive personal information that credit reporting companies have about them.
Comments