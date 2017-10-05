Mal Hyman of Hartsville announced his intention to seek the Democratic party nomination for the 7th Congressional district in South Carolina.
Mal Hyman of Hartsville announced his intention to seek the Democratic party nomination for the 7th Congressional district in South Carolina. Provided photo
Mal Hyman of Hartsville announced his intention to seek the Democratic party nomination for the 7th Congressional district in South Carolina. Provided photo
The Buzz

The Buzz

A blog from The State's political team of Jamie Self, Avery Wilks and Bristow Marchant.

The Buzz

Tom Rice draws second challenger for 7th district Congressional seat

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

October 05, 2017 5:40 PM

A second candidate has announced his intention to run for the 7th district seat in the House of Representatives held by Republican Tom Rice of Myrtle Beach.

Mal Hyman, who lost to Rice in a 2016 challenge, announced on Thursday his intention to seek the seat again.

A 30-year-resident of South Carolina, Hyman teaches sociology and political science at Coker College in Hartsville.

“Rice is showing no signs of heeding the concerns of the people of South Carolina when it comes to healthcare, education, climate change, public education, or violence against women, among other issues,” Hyman said in his announcement on Thursday.

“If you are concerned about the dysfunction in Washington, D.C., the best way to resist is to elect different representation,” he said.

South Carolina’s 7th congressional district encompasses Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown, Horry, Marlboro and Marion counties as well as parts of Florence and Lee counties.

Hyman will first vy for the Democratic nomination against Horry county psychologist Bruce Fisher, 69, of Longs, who announced on Wednesday that he would challenge Rice as a Democrat.

In 2016, Hyman ran under the Democratic, Green and Working Families party labels.

Hyman and Fisher are challenging the incumbent Republican in one of the state’s staunchest Republican districts.

As a freshman member of Congress in 2014, Rice championed the idea of a civil lawsuit against President Barack Obama for a broad range of alleged constitutional violations. He has walked a fine line between moderate conservatives and the GOP’s die-hard right wing, trying to unify all his fellow Republicans under a battle cry to defeat the Democrats.

More Videos

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism 1:33

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism

Pause
USC vs. Arkansas a bigger physical or mental challenge? 1:58

USC vs. Arkansas a bigger physical or mental challenge?

Frank Martin: 'This university is not being investigated.' 1:29

Frank Martin: 'This university is not being investigated.'

Success a team effort for Newberry's Amir Abrams 2:27

Success a team effort for Newberry's Amir Abrams

Columbia secretly pays homeowner $224,000 0:43

Columbia secretly pays homeowner $224,000

Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road 1:19

Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road

SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper 1:19

SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Game preview: Difficult tasks await USC against Arkansas 3:11

Game preview: Difficult tasks await USC against Arkansas

  • Mal Hyman for Congress Campaign Announcement 2018

    Hartsville professor announced his intention to run for the 7th district Congressional seat held by Republican Tom Price. (Video provided by the Hyman for Congress campaign)

Mal Hyman for Congress Campaign Announcement 2018

Hartsville professor announced his intention to run for the 7th district Congressional seat held by Republican Tom Price. (Video provided by the Hyman for Congress campaign)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism

View More Video