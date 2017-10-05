Tom Rice draws second challenger for 7th district Congressional seat

A second candidate has announced his intention to run for the 7th district seat in the House of Representatives held by Republican Tom Rice of Myrtle Beach.
Mal Hyman, who lost to Rice in a 2016 challenge, announced on Thursday his intention to seek the seat again.
A 30-year-resident of South Carolina, Hyman teaches sociology and political science at Coker College in Hartsville.
“Rice is showing no signs of heeding the concerns of the people of South Carolina when it comes to healthcare, education, climate change, public education, or violence against women, among other issues,” Hyman said in his announcement on Thursday.
“If you are concerned about the dysfunction in Washington, D.C., the best way to resist is to elect different representation,” he said.
South Carolina’s 7th congressional district encompasses Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown, Horry, Marlboro and Marion counties as well as parts of Florence and Lee counties.
Hyman will first vy for the Democratic nomination against Horry county psychologist Bruce Fisher, 69, of Longs, who announced on Wednesday that he would challenge Rice as a Democrat.
In 2016, Hyman ran under the Democratic, Green and Working Families party labels.
Hyman and Fisher are challenging the incumbent Republican in one of the state’s staunchest Republican districts.
As a freshman member of Congress in 2014, Rice championed the idea of a civil lawsuit against President Barack Obama for a broad range of alleged constitutional violations. He has walked a fine line between moderate conservatives and the GOP’s die-hard right wing, trying to unify all his fellow Republicans under a battle cry to defeat the Democrats.
