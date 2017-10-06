More Videos

  Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment."

    Santee Cooper CEO Lonnie Carter testified before the House Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee. He believes the nuclear reactor project was an investment that could still be built.

A blog from The State's political team of Jamie Self, Avery Wilks and Bristow Marchant.

Expect more nuclear fallout at SC Senate hearing

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

October 06, 2017 1:13 PM

Another week, another S.C. Legislature hearing on the failed attempt to expand the V.C. Summer nuclear plant.

Senators on that body’s nuclear project review committee will hear from executives of the state-owned Santee Cooper utility at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The hearing comes a week after their S.C. House counterparts grilled executives of the utility on the costs of the failed $9 billion project to S.C. ratepayers.

Senators also will hear from the state Office of Regulatory Staff, one of the agencies charged with regulating utilities.

This is the Senate panel’s third hearing on the nuclear project, and the seventh overall on the issue at the State House.

Also upcoming at the State House

▪ The state Education Oversight Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Monday to review community block grants for education, the state’s K-12 technology initiative and a program for children with exceptional needs.

▪ A House health care panel will discuss a study of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

▪ Senators will get an update on the education lottery at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

▪ The Agency Head Salary Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday to consider salary requests for new heads at the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, Housing Finance and Development Authority, and ETV.

▪ Lawmakers will hold two meetings on sentencing reform: one on sentencing classification at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and another on release mechanisms at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

▪ An ad hoc committee on the state’s local government fund meets at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Representatives of the Municipal Association of South Carolina and S.C. Association of Counties will speak about the state’s chronically underfunded aid to local governments, and the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs office will give an overview of the fund.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

