Veteran SC operative joins White House press team

The White House has named a long-time S.C. political operative the new deputy press secretary to Donald Trump.
Hogan Gidley was named to the White House press team on Tuesday, the Washington Post reports.
Gidley is a veteran of several South Carolina campaigns. He was previously executive director of the S.C. Republican Party and worked on former Gov. David Beasley’s 2004 Senate campaign.
He later went on to serve on former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum’s 2012 presidential campaign, then joined the 2016 presidential bid of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.
Gidley was most recently director of Huckabee’s political action committee HuckPAC. He joins a White House press team headed by Huckabee’s daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
