Hogan Gidley, left, steps out of a car with former Pennsylvania senator Rick Santorum at a presidential campaign event in Spartanburg, S.C., in January 2012, during Santorum's bid.
The Buzz

A blog from The State's political team of Jamie Self, Avery Wilks and Bristow Marchant.

Veteran SC operative joins White House press team

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

October 12, 2017 2:22 PM

The White House has named a long-time S.C. political operative the new deputy press secretary to Donald Trump.

Hogan Gidley was named to the White House press team on Tuesday, the Washington Post reports.

Gidley is a veteran of several South Carolina campaigns. He was previously executive director of the S.C. Republican Party and worked on former Gov. David Beasley’s 2004 Senate campaign.

He later went on to serve on former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum’s 2012 presidential campaign, then joined the 2016 presidential bid of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Gidley was most recently director of Huckabee’s political action committee HuckPAC. He joins a White House press team headed by Huckabee’s daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

