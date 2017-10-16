‘Donald Trump has the nerve to come here,’ among protests to SC visit

A few hundred people gather in Falls Park in Greenville the same day President Donald Trump came to town to support South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster at a fundraiser across town.

Speakers from Black Lives Matter and planned parenthood spoke between rounds of people chanting “No Trump tax returns, no tax reform.” and “Tell me what democracy looks like. This is what democracy looks like.”

Suzie Hart, of Easley, said she has been protesting Donald Trump weekly at quiet demonstrations in Greenville.

“Donald Trump has the nerve to come here. It’s an insult to raise money instead of talking to the people,” Hart said.

Not everybody that was against Trump’s visit to S.C. was in Greenville. Many took to social media to voice their displeasure with the president.

Others still took to social media to praise Trump.