More Videos

Top Ten Photos from South Carolina vs Tennessee 0:45

Top Ten Photos from South Carolina vs Tennessee

Pause
Anti Trump protestors rally in Greenville 0:39

Anti Trump protestors rally in Greenville

Here's how President Trump returns the favor to SC's governor 2:36

Here's how President Trump returns the favor to SC's governor

President Trump on the US economy and foreign leaders 2:05

President Trump on the US economy and foreign leaders

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger 1:29

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update 0:33

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 7:43

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again' 4:32

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair 2:02

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair

  • Anti Trump protestors rally in Greenville

    Activists from around South Carolina protest President Donald Trump at Falls Park in Greenville.

Activists from around South Carolina protest President Donald Trump at Falls Park in Greenville. tglantz@thestate.com
Activists from around South Carolina protest President Donald Trump at Falls Park in Greenville. tglantz@thestate.com
The Buzz

The Buzz

A blog from The State's political team of Jamie Self, Avery Wilks and Bristow Marchant.

The Buzz

‘Donald Trump has the nerve to come here,’ among protests to SC visit

By Tracy Glantz And Noah Feit

The State

October 16, 2017 7:32 PM

GREENVILLE, SC

A few hundred people gather in Falls Park in Greenville the same day President Donald Trump came to town to support South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster at a fundraiser across town.

Speakers from Black Lives Matter and planned parenthood spoke between rounds of people chanting “No Trump tax returns, no tax reform.” and “Tell me what democracy looks like. This is what democracy looks like.”

Suzie Hart, of Easley, said she has been protesting Donald Trump weekly at quiet demonstrations in Greenville.

“Donald Trump has the nerve to come here. It’s an insult to raise money instead of talking to the people,” Hart said.

Not everybody that was against Trump’s visit to S.C. was in Greenville. Many took to social media to voice their displeasure with the president.

Others still took to social media to praise Trump.

Related stories from The State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  