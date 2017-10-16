‘Donald Trump has the nerve to come here,’ among protests to SC visit

A few hundred people gather in Falls Park in Greenville the same day President Donald Trump came to town to support South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster at a fundraiser across town.
Speakers from Black Lives Matter and planned parenthood spoke between rounds of people chanting “No Trump tax returns, no tax reform.” and “Tell me what democracy looks like. This is what democracy looks like.”
Suzie Hart, of Easley, said she has been protesting Donald Trump weekly at quiet demonstrations in Greenville.
“Donald Trump has the nerve to come here. It’s an insult to raise money instead of talking to the people,” Hart said.
"Trump's afraid to show his face! We don't want him in this place!" as 45 and @henrymcmaster arrive at the Greenville Airport. pic.twitter.com/7zxnLawTe7— Indivisible Midlands (@IndivisibleSC_2) October 16, 2017
Crowd is growing.. guessing there's around 500 people in Falls Park now protesting Trump's visit to Greenville. pic.twitter.com/kORTRjoUIE— Georgie Silvarole (@gsilvarole) October 16, 2017
Greenville Response to Trump happening! pic.twitter.com/K0ix5v7EzB— IndivisibleSC-04 (@IndivisibleSC04) October 16, 2017
At least 200 people at Falls Park in advance of Trump protest. (And ICYMI Trump's visiting with McMaster in Greenville today) pic.twitter.com/x8siF2KRVu— Georgie Silvarole (@gsilvarole) October 16, 2017
IndivisibleTeam "RT Indivisible_SC3: Got some friends of the PodSaveAmerica at the Greenville anti-Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/QuvsArLzFE"— GovRepublic (@GovRepublic) October 16, 2017
Happening now: People protesting President Trump in Falls Park https://t.co/tAkHqTeqUc— Greenville TV News (@NewsGreenville) October 16, 2017
A nice #ResistTrump crowd in downtown Greenville, while Trump speaks just a few miles away. pic.twitter.com/4iPllGK3VP— Gregg Alley (@Galley99) October 16, 2017
IndivisibleTeam "RT IndivisibleSC04: Greenville SC Protests Trump 10/16 Visit— GovRepublic (@GovRepublic) October 16, 2017
Anti-Trump rally held at Falls Park in #Greenville as @POTUS arrives for a @henrymcmaster fundraising event. @WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/zJ99VELIHZ— Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) October 16, 2017
Greenville Spartanburg Airport protesters welcome Trump before 30-minute fundraiser. How much did this little trip cost taxpayers $$$$$ pic.twitter.com/1KVj3WHinp— Terry (@Seizuremom2012) October 17, 2017
Not everybody that was against Trump’s visit to S.C. was in Greenville. Many took to social media to voice their displeasure with the president.
trump is here in greenville and i’m gonna throw up?— danielle (@tinyspork) October 16, 2017
Trump need to get out of greenville, on me.— Dee (@anaylaxxo) October 16, 2017
Trump’s quiet SC visit to Greenville. He was met with The Go home signs!— Julie Leon (@JulieTweeters21) October 16, 2017
Sooo trump is coming to Greenville today I might just puke— Markaylaaa (@Mloading_2) October 16, 2017
TRUMP IS COMING TO GREENVILLE TODAY AND I HAVE NOT SPOKEN TO ONE PERSON WHO IS HAPPY ABT IT HAHAH I LOVE IT HERE— Calista (@calistuh) October 16, 2017
trump it's time to leave greenville .. ur causing to much chaos— Anna Elliott (@annadelliott) October 16, 2017
Trump in Greenville smh— Q (@OhSoArrogantQ) October 16, 2017
trump came to greenville we gotta throw the whole state away now :/— Court (@crobertson_14) October 16, 2017
Oh he met with the president of SC?— MAGA Impeach Trump (@ImpeachMaga) October 17, 2017
The ppl of SC r wonderful! We ❤️our state. We ❤️ Charleston. We welcome everyone. #1 city in US 5Yrs in a row.Not even trump can ruin that.— Dr Sterling Cox (@drsterlingcox) October 17, 2017
I hate trump. I’m from SC— Sapphire (@xuetas) October 17, 2017
The fact that Trump is in Greenville rn— Coop. (@_TCoop) October 17, 2017
I live in SC... they love 'em some trump in SC. Makes me want to move back north... but trump would still be potus there too. #sad— Matthew Lelievre (@_PierceTheKale) October 17, 2017
Others still took to social media to praise Trump.
Yes, we love Jesus, & President Trump in SC, proud of it. Look for the good, love your country,— Barb Money (@Blondiebraids) October 17, 2017
turn to the light #resisthate
Welcome President Trump to Greenville, SC! Love my President! Wish I had purchased tickets! Come back again soon!— Karen Mitchell (@wecandobetterSC) October 16, 2017
Giving a big shout-out to our great president Trump in my hometown today welcome mr. President to Greenville South Carolina— allen (@allen_roof) October 16, 2017
Welcome to Greenville South Carolina,President Trump. Thank you for your support for South Carolina, most importantly, THE USA!— Ben Sutherland (@bsutherland40) October 16, 2017
The fact that Trump is in Greenville and I’m not there really upsets me....— Maddie Carr (@madisontcarr) October 16, 2017
Joe Douglas of Atlanta shares what he believes President Trump is doing well ahead of his stop in Greenville pic.twitter.com/WMPZBLuEqm— elizabeth lafleur (@eslafleur) October 16, 2017
Speak for yourself WE LOVE TRUMP IN SC— Jennifer (@nursejdwilliams) October 16, 2017
Oh we're big Trump fans in SC and we like your Florida voters too.— Andy Tiller (@AndyUnfiltered) October 16, 2017
From Greenville, SC and now live in Phoenix, AZ. A proud military wife who loves u from coast to coast...GO TRUMP!!!— Trayce De Leon (@TrayceDeLeon) October 17, 2017
We are glad to have you in the great state of SC President Trump— Oakley Webb (@Oakley_webb13) October 16, 2017
SC for Trump!!— Joshua Meeks (@freakylyfe662) October 17, 2017
My main man Trump is Greenville,SC today, welcome— James B Siburt (@youthemanjamesb) October 17, 2017
He won 70 % of the counties in SC.— Thomas (@Thomas94999453) October 17, 2017
South Carolina loves Trump !!
Trump 2020! Can’t wait for another victory. We live you in SC!!!!!— Aaron Lyons (@DoubleA_RON_L) October 17, 2017
