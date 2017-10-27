On a short leash: SC dog tethering law up for discussion

Dogs in South Carolina won’t be running free if a proposal before a legislative committee Tuesday becomes law. But pups almost certainly will be better off.
The Legislature’s animal welfare committee is set to review a proposal that would regulate dog tethering in S.C. for the first time. The panel will meet at the State House will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The panel is proposing rules that would require dogs be provided with food, water, shelter, and be able to comfortably move around. For the first time, the proposed rules also would allow law enforcement to penalize negligent dog owners.
The changes were proposed earlier this year by a panel of officials and animal-rights activists. They were concerned because a tether can injure a dog. Also, exposure to the elements and a lack of access to food or water also can endanger dogs’ health and lives.
Twenty states and Washington, D.C., already have tethering laws on the books.
The committee will hear comments from the public, and forward its recommendations to the Legislature, which would have to approve any changes to the state’s animal-welfare laws when lawmakers reconvene in Columbia in January.
One the agenda at the State House
▪ The S.C. House’s utility “ratepayer protection” committee will consider a legislative response to the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project, including lower rates for power customers and new utility regulations, at 10:30 a.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday.
▪ The sentencing reform committee discusses when and how to release state prisoners at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Political pressure comes to bear on Greenville sheriff
In the past week, the number of politicians piling onto Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis has grown.
On Monday, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, R-Anderson, called on the sheriff to resign in the face of sexual assault allegations and an admitted affair. The next day, the Greenville County Council declared they had “no confidence” in Lewis. Finally, on Wednesday, state Rep. Phyllis Henderson, R-Greenville, joined the chorus, taking back her previous statement of support for Lewis.
Lewis has confessed to what he said was a “consensual” affair with a former Sheriff’s Department employee, who now is suing the county, alleging Lewis assaulted and harassed her.
After a Monday speech at Bob Jones University, Bryant told The Greenville News that "the affair was wrong," and that Lewis's admission was "very, very disappointing."
Soon after, Henderson issued a statement: "As more details continue to emerge surrounding the unbecoming conduct of Sheriff Will Lewis, today I am calling for his resignation.
"I wanted to give Sheriff Lewis a measure of grace over the past few days to do the right thing and resign on his own — which he has not."
At its Tuesday meeting, Greenville County Council said it "no longer has confidence and trust in his moral judgment." But County Council doesn't have any control over the sheriff, an elected official in his own right.
On Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster, who would name Lewis' replacement, called on the embattled sheriff to resign.
FCC’s Clyburn warns of dangers of ‘consolidated media’
South Carolina’s Mignon Clyburn is speaking out on a proposal that critics warn could limit consumers’ choices in local media.
“The already consolidated broadcast media market will become even more so, offering little to no discernible benefit for consumers,” Clyburn, a member of the Federal Communications Commission, told a congressional hearing Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.
Clyburn, the daughter of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, is opposing a move by the FCC’s Republican chairman Ajit Pai to eliminate a rule barring ownership of a newspaper and nearby broadcast station in the same market, and revise restrictions on owning multiple broadcast outlets in one area.
Pai argues “the federal government has no business intervening in the news.”
An FCC vote on the measure is scheduled for Nov. 16.
