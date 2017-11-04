‘Total disgrace,’ says Trump on Bergdahl decision, while Graham calls it disappointing

President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham expressed frustration on social media after a judge ruled that U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl would not serve prison time.
Graham, who served as an Air Force lawyer for more than 30 years, said Friday through Twitter that he had tremendous respect for the military justice system, “but no one is beyond criticism.”
“Given the nature of the crime and the sacrifices made by others on Bergdahl’s behalf, this sentence in my view falls short of the gravity of the offense,” said Graham in a series of tweets.
Meanwhile, Trump said in a tweet the decision “is a complete and total disgrace to our Country and to our Military.”
Bergdahl pleaded guilty to endangering his comrades by walking away from his post in Afghanistan. A search for Bergdahl left several U.S. troops badly wounded. On Friday, a military judge ruled Bergdahl should serve no prison time but gave him a dishonorable discharge, reduced his rank to private and fined him.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Comments