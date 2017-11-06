Organization to call for resignation of SC senator from airport post after DUI charge

A civil rights organization is expected to call for the resignation of a state senator from his post at the Charleston County Aviation Authority.
The National Action Network is holding a news conference at 12 p.m., to call for S.C. Sen. Paul Campbell, R-Berkeley, to resign from his post as chief executive, according to Live 5 News. The role has him overseeing operations of three airports, including Charleston international, The Post and Courier reported.
Campbell, 71, of Goose Creek, was charged with DUI and providing false information to police, according to Charleston County jail records.
The Republican lawmaker is accused of rear-ending another vehicle in the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 near mile marker 204 in Berkeley County around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Michaela Caddin, the 21-year-old driver who was rear ended, said Campbell repeatedly asked her if she was willing to get off I-26 to discuss the accident, told her, “just let me know what you want to do,” and handed her his state Senate business card, according to the Post and Courier.
Caddin also told The Post and Courier that she saw him swap seats with his wife after the crash. Campbell denied driving the car to the paper, however.
“Everyone seems to be (saying) I was driving the car ... I wasn't driving the car,” he said.
S.C. Highway Patrol investigators, however, determined that Campbell was driving the 2017 Mercedes SUV. Campbell failed field sobriety tests. He declined to go into specifics regarding the incident to The State.
“I've just been told to keep my mouth shut about it and see what comes out in court,” he said. “I think we've got a pretty good case.”
Staff writer Teddy Kulmala contributed to this story.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
