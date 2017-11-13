Twitter screen grab
Twitter screen grab
The Buzz

The Buzz

A blog from The State's political team of Jamie Self, Avery Wilks, Maayan Schechter and Bristow Marchant.

The Buzz

Medical marijuana in SC? Senator talks to states that already have it

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

November 13, 2017 12:00 PM

S.C. Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, has been invited to speak at a national conference on state-level marijuana policy and legalization.

Davis is scheduled to appear at the CannaEast Compliance Summit in Orlando, Fla. The conference brings together political actors with marijuana activists, policy experts and figures in the burgeoning legal marijuana industry.

The conference will meet from Jan. 17 to 19, 2018.

The libertarian-leaning Davis has sponsored marijuana legislation at the S.C. State House for years. He was the lead author of a bill passed in 2014 that allowed cannabis-derived CBD oil to be prescribed for certain medical conditions. Davis introduced a broader bill allowing marijuana for medical uses this year, but it didn’t advance out of committee.

More Videos

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Pause
Strikes and spares coming to the hottest block on Columbia's Main Street 1:09

Strikes and spares coming to the hottest block on Columbia's Main Street

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later 1:58

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Florida 0:57

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Florida

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida 0:49

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Top 10 photos USC Womens Basketball vs Alabama State 0:47

Top 10 photos USC Womens Basketball vs Alabama State

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

  • People speak out about medical marijuana

    The proposed bill to allow for medical marijuana has passed from a house subcommittee.

People speak out about medical marijuana

The proposed bill to allow for medical marijuana has passed from a house subcommittee.

tglantz@thestate.com

Other speakers at the conference come from states that have already legalized the use of marijuana, either medically or recreationally, including state department heads who directly oversee their state’s licensing and regulation of marijuana users.

Davis isn’t the only lawmaker scheduled to speak to the conference. He will be joined by another state lawmaker, Sen. Daylin Leach of Pennslyvania, according to CannaEast’s website.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Pause
Strikes and spares coming to the hottest block on Columbia's Main Street 1:09

Strikes and spares coming to the hottest block on Columbia's Main Street

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later 1:58

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Florida 0:57

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Florida

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida 0:49

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Top 10 photos USC Womens Basketball vs Alabama State 0:47

Top 10 photos USC Womens Basketball vs Alabama State

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

  • Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

    Republican Catherine Templeton said she will forgo one benefit of being S.C. governor, if she is elected.

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

View More Video