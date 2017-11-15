Voter fraud complaint filed by candidate in Midlands election

A candidate for West Columbia City Council has filed a complaint of possible voter fraud, according to a report.
The Lexington County Office of Voter Registration and Elections is investigating the complaint, WLTX 19 reported. The station reported that the protest was filed by Mickey Pringle, who ran for the District 5 seat on the council but lost.
Marland Mitchell took the District 5 seat, which is currently held by Councilman Boyd Jones, with just five votes.
Among the alleged voting irregularities, the protest claimed that some voted in the in the election that “shouldn’t have done so,” WIS 10 reported.
Holding a new election will cost an estimated $900, according to the station. An official statement from the county elections office is expected later this week.
