He torments Trump about Russia. Now he’s coming to SC

S.C. Democrats will hear from a man who has spent much of the past year as a thorn in the White House’s side.
Next month, S.C. Democrats will host Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., at a party conference in Columbia. Schiff is the top Democrat on the committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, and its potential ties to the campaign of President Donald Trump.
Schiff has gained a national profile speaking out about Congress’s handling of the Russia investigation. At times, Schiff has publicly clashed with Republicans leading the investigation, including South Carolina’s Trey Gowdy, whom he accused of acting like an attorney for Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
He’s also locked horns with the Trump administration, saying last week “I do feel our democracy is under threat,” and that Trump's approach to governing, “is a serious problem and in many respects far more grave a threat than anything coming from outside the country.”
Palmetto State Democrats are using the Russia controversy to promote Schiff’s visit.
“Congressman Schiff has been working to bring the American people the full picture about Russia's interference in our election, and ensure we are able to conduct free and fair elections,” said party chairman Trav Robertson.
Schiff is speaking at the John Spratt Issues Conference on Friday, Dec. 8.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate
