SC’s Tim Scott and the pardoned Thanksgiving turkey bond over bacon

The life of luxury continued Tuesday for the Thanksgiving turkeys pardoned by President Donald Trump.
Though Drumstick and Wishbone were set to get the presidential pardon, it was Drumstick who received the official reprieve.
“I’m pleased to report that unlike millions of other turkeys at this time of the year, Drumstick has a very, very bright future ahead of it,” said Trump, according to the Associated Press.
Trump said that Drumstick and his friend, Wishbone, will join Tater and Tot – the turkeys pardoned in 2016 by then-President Barack Obama – at the campus of Virginia Tech where they’ll spend the better part of their years.
But before then, according to a video by the Senate’s Republicans, one of the turkeys spent the day gobbling up the views of Capitol Hill. It’s unclear if the video captures the adventures of Drumstick or Wishbone (though, it’s probably neither since they had more plumage than turkey in the video).
Some of that time was spent next to S.C.’s very own Sen. Tim Scott.
Among a series of stops, the turkey stands next to Scott, who is exploring the Washington Post’s food section (because, you know... Thanksgiving dinner!).
Then Scott asks him a burning question.
“So you just call Turkey bacon, ‘bacon,?’”
Apparently, the turkey has no manners, because it did not provide Scott with an answer. It moved on with its travels.
Scott shared the video on Twitter, despite the turkey’s rudeness. He did say he had “important questions” for the turkey, along with South Dakota Sen. John Thune.
“Do two gobbles mean yes or no,” Scott asked.
The world may never know.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
