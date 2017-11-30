SC’s Jim Clyburn calls for congressman accused of sexual harassment to resign

S.C. Congressman Jim Clyburn has called on his colleague, Michigan Rep. John Conyers, to resign.
Clyburn made the call in an interview with a reporter from The State’s parent company, McClatchy and Politico. Clyburn is the third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives and highest-ranking African American in the chamber.
Clyburn told both reporters that he thinks it would be in the “best interest” for the embattled congressman and for his colleagues to step down.
The call comes at the heals of the chamber’s top Democrat – House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi – did the same just hours after a former aide publicly accused Conyers of sexual harassment, telling NBC's “Today” show that she was fired for rejecting his advances.
Marion Brown, 61, said the congressman propositioned her for sex multiple times over more than a decade. Brown initially told her story to BuzzFeed News on condition of anonymity, saying she had settled a complaint in 2015 with Conyers over the allegations, according to her attorney.
“The allegations against Congressman Conyers, as we have learned more since Sunday, are serious, disappointing and very credible. It’s very sad,” said Pelosi, D-Calif.
Clyburn’s call comes after he was criticized for initially saying that he was unsure whether the claims against Conyers “had any real substance.” He also faced criticism on Monday for seeming to suggest that politicians should be held to a different standard than other public officials.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
