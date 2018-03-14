Bill to speed up SC road, construction projects gets Gov. McMaster's signature

SHARE COPY LINK Though he wasn't elected, Henry McMaster was sworn in as Governor of South Carolina after former Gov. Nikki Haley became U.S. Ambassador of the UN. Here is what we know of McMaster's policies since he took office. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com

Though he wasn't elected, Henry McMaster was sworn in as Governor of South Carolina after former Gov. Nikki Haley became U.S. Ambassador of the UN. Here is what we know of McMaster's policies since he took office. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com