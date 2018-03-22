How popular is Nikki Haley? Here's how she ranks among Trump's team

South Carolinians have strong feelings about their former governor, Nikki Haley.
But after a year on the job as the U.S. ambassador to the UN, we now know how the rest of America feels about Haley.
A new Morning Consult-Politico poll ranks Haley as the second most popular member of President Donald Trump's cabinet. Only Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has higher approval from the general public, and Haley tied for No. 2 with housing secretary Ben Carson.
Haley has a 34 percent approval rating among registered voters, the poll found, the same as the former brain surgeon and presidential candidate Carson. But Haley's disapproval, at 20 percent, is lower than Carson's disapproval rating at 32 percent.
Other respondents said they had no opinion of Haley, or had never heard of the former South Carolina governor.
That might seem unusual, as Haley has earned a high-profile at the UN as an aggressive spokeswoman for the Trump administration at the United Nations., sometimes getting out ahead of the White House and State Department on foreign policy lightning rods like Russia. She's also had to maneuver her way around Trump's frequent tweets.
Haley has become such a prominent figure in the administration it's caused speculation she may run for president in the future. But while Haley flourished under the low-profile tenure of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, it's unclear if she will have the same free hand under incoming secretary Mike Pompeo, currently the CIA director.
Former S.C. congressman Mick Mulvaney scored 20 percent approval and 22 percent disapproval for his handling of the job of White House budget director. Mulvaney has also controversially served as the interim head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau., where he's dropped some high-profile actions against financial companies.
Mulvaney has also been floated as a potential replacement as White House chief of staff.
Current White House chief of staff John Kelly was fourth in the poll, with 32 percent approval. Mattis had 35 percent.
At the bottom end, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Attorney General Jeff Sessions tied at 38 percent for the highest disapproval rating. Sessions' approval rating of 29 percent was higher than DeVos' 23 percent.
The survey of 1,994 registered voters was conducted March 15-19. It has a 2 percentage point margin of error.
