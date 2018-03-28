Absent borrowing bill, SC Senate shifts money in budget to help colleges

South Carolina's public colleges and universities would get more money to cover years of deferred maintenance costs in the state Senate's proposed budget.
The Senate Finance Committee agreed Wednesday to add $20 million every year to the state's budget to help colleges repair and renovate buildings.
Senators hope the new money will discourage colleges from raising students' tuition to pay for repairs.
"I want our colleges to take note (that) this funding is not just for your bottom line," state Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, said Wednesday. "This is a benefit ... for in-state students to help slow the rise of their tuition costs."
State taxpayer funding of higher education has dropped almost 40 percent since the Great Recession. As a result, colleges have raised their tuition rates to offset lost state money. But that has upset students, their parents and legislators.
This legislative session, college officials had hoped legislators would agree to borrow $500 million to repair colleges and state-owned buildings. But with all House seats up for election in November — and Gov. Henry McMaster threatening to veto a bond bill — that plan collapsed.
The S.C. House already has passed its budget proposal for the state's fiscal year that starts July 1. It includes $50 million in one-time money for colleges. The Senate proposal would keep that $50 million and add $20 in recurring money.
After the Senate passes its version of the budget, House and Senate negotiators will have to reconcile the differing budget proposals.
