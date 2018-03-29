Your chicken will have to be legit to get in an airport, if this SC bill becomes law

SHARE COPY LINK A woman flying from New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport on January 28 had her request to bring her emotional support animal on board declined by United Airlines – her support animal was a peacock. Sherri Ross Ashlen Renner

A woman flying from New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport on January 28 had her request to bring her emotional support animal on board declined by United Airlines – her support animal was a peacock. Sherri Ross Ashlen Renner