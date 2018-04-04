Their profession is in crisis. But will SC public school teachers walk out?

Public school teachers fed up with their lawmakers have gone on strike and shut down schools in West Virginia, Kentucky and Oklahoma, where Monday thousands protested in front of the Oklahoma State Capitol demanding higher pay and more education funding.
But that same rallying cry is unlikely to carry over to South Carolina, where collective bargaining rights do not exist for school teachers and teachers are not allowed to go on strike.
Absent that tactic or union backing, teachers and lobbyists must sway the S.C. Legislature to take action — without the added pressure of thousands of teachers walking out of schools, effectively shutting them down, and protesting at the State House.
The state Education Department would not be supportive of a mass walk-out or "sick-out" in South Carolina, said agency's spokesman, Ryan Brown.
"Our education community is very vocal. They provide a voice to legislators constantly," Brown said. "We do not have unions. But we do have professional organizations, we have school administrators, school boards and two major teacher organizations in addition to our agency having representative over there."
Teacher protests in mostly red states were started in West Virginia, where teachers successfully demanded a pay raise from lawmakers.
'Teachers will walk out'
This year, S.C. education advocates have been unsuccessful in trying to save classrooms from possibly being without a full-time experienced teacher when more than 1,500 public school teachers effectively retire this summer.
Teachers also may fall short on getting a full 2-percent pay raise next school year as requested by the state Education Department.
"What folks don't realize is that in South Carolina, teachers will walk out," said state Sen. Mike Fanning, D-Fairfield. "They will just walk to North Carolina and Georgia to take jobs. The walk out is just taking a different form here."
Fanning's efforts to stick what his colleagues called a Band-Aid on next year's potential teacher shortage died last week, when the S.C. Senate Finance Committee voted 10-9 against his proposal to remove the state's $10,000 salary cap on retired teachers.
About 6,630 public-sector workers could leave their jobs this summer when a state retirement program — called the Teacher Employee Recruitment Incentive, or TERI, — ends June 30. A little more than half of those workers who could leave are public school employees.
Retired S.C. workers can come back to their jobs but must forfeit their retirement benefits if they are paid more than $10,000.
"We have 1,800 new teachers coming out of our colleges. That's at least 2,000 teachers short," Fanning said. "We could have thousands of vacancies next year. Class sizes will rise and we will have to hire full-time substitute teachers to man classes while we try to recruit teachers from other states to come."
Education Department spokesman Brown said retired teachers could still teach and earn beyond the $10,000 salary cap by teaching in designated critical needs subjects or areas.
"If you're (teaching) at Richland 1 (school district) ... you can find a school not more than 15, 20 minutes away that qualifies," Brown said. "There's also a teacher shortage, so you're going to find a job."
Now education advocates hope legislative promises of higher teacher pay will keep warm bodies in classrooms.
The S.C. House in March voted to give all S.C. teachers a 2 percent raise, adding nearly $60 million to the state's budget that starts July 1. The House also added money to bump up the starting salary for new teachers with a bachelor's degree to $32,000, up from about $30,000.
The Senate has taken a different approach. Instead, the Senate Finance Committee included a 1 percent raise in the 2018-'19 budget. Budget writers also added money to pay for "step" raises for teachers by increasing the money for each student they teach.
Schools now get $2,425 per student, about $593 less than S.C. law mandates.
The state teacher shortage, the end of the state retirement program and not enough college seniors becoming teachers is not sending the Education Department into a panic — yet, Brown said.
"We're concerned, but we're not in panic mode by any means."
What's next for S.C. teachers
At the S.C. Education Association, president Bernadette Hampton said Wednesday there's been no talks related to how or if S.C. teachers should react the same way their colleagues have in other red states.
Acknowledging South Carolina is a so-called "right-to-work" state, Hampton said the association has worked collaboratively on legislative committees, position papers and other activities to address issues of low salary and lack of education funding.
"We hope that serving on these committees and bringing forth these recommendations would not fall on deaf ears and hope they would be implemented and not sit on a shelf," Hampton said.
