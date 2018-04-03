Richland lawmaker back at work after collapsing on SC House floor last month

SHARE COPY LINK Emergency crew rushed in and wheeled out Jimmy Bales, D-Richland House representative, who collapsed inside the State House during a floor discussion on opioids. Bales recently survived a dramatic car crash where his car overturned three times. Avery G. Wilks Lynnette Cantos

Emergency crew rushed in and wheeled out Jimmy Bales, D-Richland House representative, who collapsed inside the State House during a floor discussion on opioids. Bales recently survived a dramatic car crash where his car overturned three times. Avery G. Wilks Lynnette Cantos