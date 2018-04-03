Richland lawmaker back at work after collapsing on SC House floor last month

State Rep. Jimmy Bales was back at work Tuesday after he collapsed on the House floor last month.
The 82-year-old Richland Democrat was seen slumped at his desk amid a floor debate March 21. The House immediately went into a recess and cut its live video feed.
Bales was taken out of the House and through the State House lobby on a stretcher to the applause of lobbyists and other visitors. He was taken to Palmetto Health Baptist hospital and released that same day to his wife, Lynn.
The day before, S.C. House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, said, Bales was in a car accident after he overturned his car while attempting to avoid hitting a dog in the road.
Hospital tests did not find a connection between Bales' collapse and the car crash, Lynn told The State.
Bales, a former Richland County Council member and Lower Richland High School principal, was elected to the District 80 seat in the General Assembly in 1998. He represents Lower Richland and part of Kershaw County.
Bales has filed to run for re-election.
