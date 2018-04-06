Former librarian wants to be your next SC governor. But you have to sign this first

Philip Cheney thinks he can be South Carolina's next governor, if only he can get 10,000 of his closest friends to agree.
Cheney, a former librarian and Anderson city councilman, is collecting signatures to get his name put on November's ballot as a candidate for governor. He's also looking for a running mate, so if you're interested, give him a call.
Instead of running for the Democratic or Republican nominations, Cheney is betting he can collect the necessary 10,000 signatures by the July 16 deadline to be placed on the ballot as an independent petition candidate.
"I see the governor as a go-between for the parties," Cheney said on the phone from Clemson University, where he hoped to collect some signatures from a campus table. "I'm not wedded to either party's ideology. We can work together to fix our roads, bridges, school buses."
Cheney launched the campaign this week after printing out 10,000 individual forms for voters to sign. He will have to collect almost 100 signatures a day to make the ballot.
"I was waiting for months to find out whether I needed both my name and my running mate’s name on the form," Cheney said. "The Legislature finally passed a bill the day before filing began, which specified how and when running mates will be selected."
Cheney has floated some potential running mates already. He said Sen. Floyd Nicholson, D-Greenwood, would be his first choice, but Nicholson told the Index-Journal he hadn't heard of Cheney's campaign or his interest in him as his running mate.
"I never heard back from (Richland Sen.) Mia McLeod," Cheney said. "I asked (Columbia Mayor) Steve Benjamin, but he said no. ... I may offer it to somebody who doesn't make the cut in the primary. I think they will be happy with that."
S.C. law allows independent candidates to get onto the ballot without a political party's nomination, as long as they can persuade enough registered voters to sign a petition supporting them — either 5 percent of voters in the area or 10,000, whichever is lower.
This isn't Cheney's first run for office. Besides 12 years on Anderson City Council, he unsuccessfully ran in the Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District in 2006. Last year, he launched an unsuccessful write-in campaign in the special election for South Carolina's 5th Congressional District seat when former congressman Mick Mulvaney was named President Donald Trump's budget director.
With 40 years working in the libraries in Florence, Anderson and Oconee counties — where the 68-year-old retired last year as director — plus his time on city council and the Appalachian Council of Governments, Cheney says he has "more government experience than anybody out there."
Cheney says he wants to focus on fighting South Carolina's opioid epidemic, reducing college debt by boosting universities' state funding and ending at-will employment to strengthen workers' rights.
But first, to get enough signatures, "I envision volunteers around the state assisting in the effort," Cheney said. "My wife and I have many friends and acquaintances around South Carolina."
He thinks he can have cross-party appeal: He believes he's a distant cousin of former GOP Vice President Dick Cheney, since both men can trace their ancestry back to Maryland.
"I think I'll have the most recognizable name on the ballot," Cheney said.
He plans to collect signatures in person at different events between now and July, while his wife often travels to gymnastics competitions. He also plans to get help from the Seneca camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, where he is a lieutenant commander.
"A lot of those folks would never vote for me as a Democrat," he said.
