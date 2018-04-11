State will take over another SC school district

The state of South Carolina has taken over another poor, failing school district — its second takeover in two years.
State schools Superintendent Molly Spearman Wednesday declared a "state of emergency" for Williamsburg County schools, saying the state Education Department will take control of the district's daily operations, including its financial decisions and hiring.
"When a district has continuous financial and programmatic issues that put its students at risk, as state superintendent, I am compelled to take action," Spearman said.
Spearman named Dr. Rose Wilder as the district's superintendent, effective immediately. Wilder succeeds Carrie Brock.
The state's takeover — its first since taking over the Allendale County schools in 2017 — comes as the S.C. Legislature wrestles with ways to pay for and fix the state's poorest, rural schools.
In 2014, the S.C. Supreme Court ruled those schools violated the state's Constitution by failing to provide each student with a quality education. However, last summer, the state's highest court dismissed that lawsuit against the state, declaring school and state officials had resolved its dispute.
Spearman said in a letter Wednesday to the school board the state has tried to work with the district since the 2014-'15 school year. That intervention has failed, the state agency said, citing as one example the district's loss and redirection of more than $600,000 in federal money that could have been used for specialized instruction for students with disabilities.
Of the district's 10 schools and career center, only two are labeled as "all clear" for the accreditation process, the state Education Department said.
Seven schools are on an "advised" accreditation status, one is "warned" and one is on "probation."
Since 2000, the Pee Dee regional school district has dropped in enrollment to just under 4,000 students in the 2017 school year, down from more than 6,000 students in 2000, according to the district's yearly financial report that ended June 30, 2017.
Williamsburg County — a county of roughly 31,000 people, down from about 34,000 in 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau — has a nearly 30 percent poverty rate. It's median household income is just under $29,000.
