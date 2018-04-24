Marching in a high school band could count as PE in SC schools

Marching in a high school band soon could meet a S.C. student's physical education requirement.
By a 15-2 vote, a S.C. House committee Tuesday approved a proposal to count time spent practicing and performing in the marching band as meeting the state's physical education requirement.
The proposal divides physical education teachers and band boosters.
But band boosters say it's about time.
Students in high school marching bands, typically, rehearse three days a week to prepare for Friday night football games, they say. At times, they can be on the field even more — if Saturday's schedule includes a band competition.
In one season — practicing from the end of July through November or even into December — band members will put in at least 200 hours of work that includes calisthenics and conditioning.
"Competitions in our state take (from) six to 10 minutes long, so you have to prepare musically and physically to do that performance," said Joe Gulledge, band director at Clover High School and vice president of the state Band Director Association. "It takes weeks, months to get that performance perfect."
Fifteen other states already have passed similar legislation, allowing time in the marching band to count toward high school physical education requirements.
A proposal to do the same in South Carolina — sponsored by state Sens. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, and Sean Bennett, R-Dorchester — passed the House Education and Public Works Committee on Tuesday by a 15-2 vote, sending it to the House floor for debate.
The proposal already has passed the S.C. Senate by a 43-0 vote.
Legislative efforts to adopt similar proposals previously have failed. In part, that is because of opposition from physical education advocates, who say there would be little to no accountability over whether band directors actually are teaching to gym-class standards.
"They think if they warm up, they march and if the band teacher says, 'Go get a drink of water,' that they're teaching P.E. standards," said Dr. Judy Rink, who wore a sticker on her shirt that read, "Band is no substitute for P.E.," to Tuesday's House committee meeting.
"We ... have a required course that, basically, is being substituted here by an extracurricular activity."
However, state Rep. Raye Felder, R-York, said Tuesday the Band Directors Association plans to work with the state Education Department to ensure band directors are teaching to state standards.
Even then, critics counter, the bill largely would ignore the state's health-class requirement, which at some schools is wrapped into gym class and taught by the same physical education teacher.
An amendment by state Rep. Brandon Newton, R-Lancaster, to give school districts the option to opt out of the legislation failed, 10-6.
With only eight days left on the Legislature's calendar for this session, state Rep. Bill Taylor said making changes to the bill effectively would kill it for this year. Also, attaching the opt-out amendment to the bill would send the band vs. P.E. fight down to the local level, the Aiken Republican said.
That's "where it belongs," Newton replied.
Currently, gym-class requirements also can be met through enrollment in a school's Junior ROTC program or via online learning. Online learning is an option that several of his students already use to balance their coursework, Clover High's Gulledge said, logging their time in marching-band practice to meet the required hours of activity.
But Rink — who said she also opposes substituting virtual coursework for gym class — said Tuesday that any assumption that marching band is equal to physical education is just a "false assumption."
Gulledge disagrees.
"These students are not just running in a straight line," he said. "Dump a 12- to 16-pound uniform on or strap a 30-pound tuba or drum on them. It's very physical in ways most people don't see."
Comments