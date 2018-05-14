SC activists block downtown Columbia street to protest injustice, are quickly arrested

Roughly a dozen men and women — including a pastor — were arrested by Columbia police on Monday after gathering at the S.C. State House to protest injustice and poverty.
The activists gathered at the State House Monday as part of the nationwide Poor People's Campaign, an effort launched 50 years ago by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other leaders.
Police arrested the activists after several blocked a portion of Sumter Street, despite being given three warnings to move.
They were taken to the Columbia Police Department's headquarters.
On Monday, the activists called for higher wages and an end to child poverty. They also urged South Carolinians to vote in the June 12 primary and the November general election.
