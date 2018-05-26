What you didn't hear at the SC gov debates

South Carolina voters interested in who becomes their next governor got a good look at the eight Republicans and Democrats who want the job in a pair of debates at Clemson University this week.
Voters with unasked or unanswered questions for the candidates can size them up again before the June 12 primary at the University of South Carolina in debates on June 4 for the Democrats and June 5 for the Republicans. Like the Clemson debates, both will be broadcast statewide on S.C. ETV.
Many of the GOP candidates are also expected to take part in a debate at Furman University on Tuesday, held in partnership with Greenville TV station WYFF.
What else is left to ask? Here are some thoughts after the clashes in Clemson.
▪ Where was Richard Quinn? At a previous debate skipped by Gov. Henry McMaster, his opponents did their best to tie him to Richard Quinn, McMaster's longtime ally and the veteran S.C. political consultant at the heart of an ongoing corruption probe. Catherine Templeton said the governor is "synonymous with State House corruption," and Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant compared Quinn to the "Godfather."
But in Wednesday's debate, there was no mention of Quinn or the probe that has ensnared multiple state lawmakers. Will any of the GOP candidates get back to campaigning against McMaster/Quinn 2018 when they face the governor for the final time?
▪ Templeton's contracts McMaster's campaign has made a point of going after Templeton's private consulting contracts with state agencies after leaving the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. But those contracts also didn't come up during the debate, perhaps because McMaster wanted to avoid any direct confrontation with Templeton that might elevate the challenger.
Will anyone else push Templeton on her consulting work?
▪ Will Warren scrap with Templeton for 2nd? Greenville real-estate investment lender John Warren may want to hit Templeton on her contracts or any other fronts that could help him beat her to second place and a potential runoff with McMaster.
On Wednesday, Warren targeted McMaster and Templeton in one breath, criticizing their past support for two targets of contempt some S.C. Republican primary voters — McMaster, for state Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence; and Templeton, for state Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw.
Warren may aim more fire at Templeton than the incumbent at future debates.
▪ Same question for the Democratic underdogs Florence attorney Marguerite Willis and Charleston consultant Phil Noble are competing to be the outsider in the Democratic race.
At Thursday's debate, Noble spoke as though Willis and Richland Rep. James Smith were the same person. From his opening statement, Noble painted the two with the same brush, saying he was running against a "big-time corporate lawyer and a career politician." After the debate, Noble sought to tie both of his opponents to the V.C. Summer nuclear debacle — Smith through his legislative record on the state's utilities, and Willis because her colleague at Columbia's Nexsen Pruet law firm is ex-Santee Cooper board chair Leighton Lord.
Willis may face similar attacks in the USC debate as Noble tries to take firm grasp of the outsider mantle.
▪ How much money does S.C. government need? If there was one area of consensus at the GOP debate, it was that South Carolina does not have a money problem — it has a spending problem.
The candidates agreed they opposed an increase in the state's gas tax to fund road improvements, arguing instead the infrastructure problem could be solved by putting the Department of Transportation under the governor, and managing the state's road funds better. Many also wanted to cut or eliminate the Palmetto State's income tax.
But those assertions are difficult to square, when schools are facing a difficult task recruiting and retaining teachers. The Department of Corrections also is on a hiring push after funding and personnel shortages were blamed for a deadly prison riot.
Debate moderator and former USC journalism dean Charles Bierbauer even wrapped up one round of questioning with the caustic comment, "I'm glad to know we have enough money."
▪ More 'plantation politics' Noble's signature line of the campaign has become popular, so popular it was picked up by one of his opponents in Thursday's Democratic debate.
Noble riffed on the idea when asked about how South Carolina handles infrastructure spending. "Plantation politics is when guys get together to take care of their friends and cronies, then tell us this is the way it’s going to be," Noble said. "We need to take the plantation politics system and rip it up by its roots."
Smith was dismissive of that talk when the floor came back to him. "I'm thankful you said plantation politics 18 times," he said. "I'm sure the folks playing debate bingo are happy."
Noble responded that he would continue to use the phrase, which should make the next debate night a good one for bingo players.
Endorsement watch
- Smith, the Democratic state representative, has been endorsed by the S.C. Progressive Network in the June 12 Democratic primary for governor. Smith has also been endorsed by LGBT rights group SC Equality.
- While not an endorsement, both Smith and Noble, one of his challengers, have received a "gun sense candidate distinction" from gun control advocates Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
Comments