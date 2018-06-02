Debate offers last chance for Noble, Willis to take down Democratic front-runner Smith

After months of campaigning and stump speeches, all three Democratic candidates for S.C. governor will share the debate stage one last time Monday.
The 7 p.m. debate at the University of South Carolina will be broadcast on S.C. ETV. The Republican candidates will debate Tuesday.
With two weeks left before the June 12 primary, here is what Phil Noble, James Smith and Marguerite Willis must do Monday to outshine one another:
▪Front-runner Smith must keep his distance: If state Rep. Smith wants to keep his presumed front-runner status, he must show voters why a longtime legislative career trumps the ideas of an outsider.
The Columbia attorney has 22 years' experience in the S.C. House, a tenure Noble and Willis have sought to use against him.
Neither Noble nor Willis has held elected office. But they contend Smith has failed to deliver change while in the House. Smith counters by noting it is tough for a Democrat to get anything done in the GOP-controlled Legislature.
But Smith can't cite experience alone, analysts say.
Smith — who is trying to win the primary without, in the process, losing the fall general election — must keep his platform clear and concise.
For example, the Afghanistan combat veteran must clear up and better address his stance on gun control and access to weapons. He also must show he gets along with his Republican colleagues and, because of that, can get things done with the GOP Legislature if he is elected, said Winthrop University political scientist Karen Kedrowski.
Though getting along with Republicans could be a liability in the Democratic primary for some die-hard liberals, "the polls I've seen (voters) typically want their elected officials to be able to compromise and reach across the aisle," said College of Charleston political scientist Gibbs Knotts.
"They don't want them to necessarily just wear their party hat."
▪Outsiders need to prove they're the better Smith alternative: To force Smith into a runoff on June 26, Noble and Willis need to knock the favorite off his game.
They can start by telling why South Carolina needs a fresh face to shake up the State House's culture. They also can keep drawing attention to their picks for lieutenant governor — both African-Americans — in an effort to show voters that diversity really matters to their campaigns.
"They have to knock Smith down enough to make sure he doesn't get 50 percent but also must differentiate themselves (from one another)," Knotts said.
Noble and Willis cannot focus on Smith alone. Instead, they need to chip away enough at each other to show voters why they are the stronger outsider candidate for governor.
Noble presents himself as the true outsider in the race, contending he is the only candidate who can turn the State House "right side up." Yet the Charleston businessman has not picked up much steam beyond the debate stage. He is the only Democratic candidate, for instance, without a TV ad, which can help win over voters who do not watch debates or hang out at campaign stops.
Monday, expect Noble to try to score more political points with liberal voters by continuing to try to tie Smith to the gun lobby, noting the state representative's past "high" grades from the National Rifle Association's Political Victory Fund. That posturing — Smith says he never has been endorsed by the NRA or taken any of its money — could help Noble force a runoff. But, at the same time, Noble's policies on gun control could cost him big with S.C. voters if he faces the Republican nominee next November.
Meanwhile, Willis' pick of state Sen. John Scott, D-Richland, as her running mate, plays in her favor, Winthrop's Kedrowski said. "Her ticket is very powerful imagery for the Democratic Party."
But in debates, Willis has cast herself at times as seemingly running against President Donald Trump, calling him a racist and a sexist.
"If she becomes the nominee, that could come back and bite her later," Kedrowski said, noting Trump won South Carolina in the 2016 election.
▪ Excite the Democratic Party's African-American base: All three Democratic candidates must tell African-American voters, who account for a majority of Democratic votes, why they deserve their vote beyond touting running mates, endorsements and catch phrases, the pundits say.
The candidates must focus sharply on issues that are key to the African-American community, political scientist Knotts said. That includes health care, jobs and education — for example, rising college tuition rates — even social issues, such as policing.
"Kitchen table issues resonate," Knotts said.
Want to tune in?
Want to watch the final Democratic debate at 7 p.m. Monday? Here's how to tune in:
Watch: S.C. ETV
Listen: S.C. Public Radio, 88.1 FM in Columbia/Sumter (WRJA)
Online: scetv.org
Comments