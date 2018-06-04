'No one is above the law': Lawmakers react as SC Sen. Courson resigns, pleads guilty

Veteran state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, on Monday became the fourth Republican lawmaker to resign and plead guilty to charges connected to an ongoing State House corruption prove.

Courson pleaded guilty in a Richland County courtroom Monday to one count of official misconduct in office and agreed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation, headed by special prosecutor David Pascoe.

The former Senate president pro tempore and chair of the Senate Education Committee could face a 10-year prison sentence.

Here is how Courson's colleagues in the Senate reacted Monday:

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

▪ S.C. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield:

"The public should have confidence that no one is above the law, and that elected officials, especially elected officials, will be held accountable for wrongdoing. Today is further proof that the system worked. For the people in Richland and Lexington counties who have gone a period of time without representation, they now have representation in the House and they will now have a new senator before the legislative session begins in January."

"All of us understand that we have to be accountable for our actions, and we all understand that we serve at the pleasure of the voting public. There are changes that happen, and the Senate will continue to work for South Carolina."

▪ State Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg

"Senator Courson has not only served the Senate well over time, he served his country as a Marine. It's sort of a sad, sad day I'm sure for him and his family. I don't know the details ... but he obviously thought that this (pleading guilty and resigning) was in his best interest and the right thing to do."

"The Senate, the people of his district will look toward the future. Our thoughts are with the senator and his family under these trying times."

▪ State Sen. Mike Fanning, D-Fairfield

"This is a sad day for South Carolina and for the South Carolina Senate. Sen John Courson is one of the best human beings ever to serve, and yet his mistakes have allowed a cloud to form over our body. That means we've got work to do to earn back the trust of the citizens of South Carolina. When that happens, its just not one person that takes the hit. the body as a whole."

"If I'm a citizen of South Carolina, this is one more reason that I have to lose trust that my government is down there working for me. As a senator, I have to work even harder to make sure folks know there are folks here working for them."