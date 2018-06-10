Fairfield County's nuclear debacle is a major SC election issue. But not for its voters

In Fairfield County — still reeling from last July's abandonment of the construction of two new power reactors that cost thousands of jobs — few have faith that Tuesday's primary elections for governor will resolve South Carolina's $9 billion nuclear debacle.
On both sides of the political aisle, candidates for governor have called for Cayce-based SCE&G to repay every penny that S.C. ratepayers were charged to help pay for the two partially built reactors at the V.C. Summer plant in Fairfield's Jenkinsville.
On Day 1 as governor, some candidates say, they will fire the entire board of the state-owned Santee Cooper utility — the junior partner in the construction project, which some state lawmakers blame for failing to alert officials to the nuclear project's mounting problems.
One candidate has said someone should be jailed.
But for many Fairfield County voters, headed to the polls for Tuesday's primaries, the V.C. Summer issue is moot.
"These people who say that they're going to do this, that and the other — they can't do anything," said John Glass on Friday over breakfast and coffee at the Barn Express, a downtown Winnsboro buffet known locally for its homemade banana pudding and fried chicken. "I've been around long enough to know they can't do what they say they're going to do."
Over the years, voters in rural Fairfield say they have learned to deal with hot air and disappointment from many elected officials.
They have watched manufacturers, one by one, pick up and leave after promises of revitalization. They have watched, with excitement, a Walmart put roots down, only to watch with despair when it left. Fairfield's jobless rate was the highest in the state in April at 5.9 percent, 40 percent higher than the state average.
"We've had one economic blow after another," Bundy Bynum said. "The V.C. Summer thing was a straw that broke the camel's back."
For Glass, Bynum and seven other retirees around the breakfast table Friday, Tuesday's primary is not about the abandonment of the two V.C. Summer reactors or which candidate for governor can clean up the mess — "if it's fixable," Bynum quipped.
For them, Tuesday's primary is about local — not statewide — politics.
"People are talking about, primarily, the MaryGail (Douglas) contest with Annie McDaniel," said Bynum.
Like Glass, Bynum considers himself an independent but says he will vote for state Rep. James Smith of Columbia in Tuesday's Democratic primary for governor. Glass says he will wait until November and vote for Gov. Henry McMaster, assuming he is the GOP nominee.
But there is more interest in the Douglas-McDaniel race.
Douglas, a three-term S.C. House incumbent from Winnsboro — whose district includes a small part of Richland County — faces a challenge in Tuesday's Democratic primary from McDaniel. The winner of that primary will face the United Citizens Party's Fred Kennedy in the November general election.
"People are not voting in the Republican primary because of that (Democratic primary House) race," Bynum said. "Our vote is more critical there than the ultimate winner of the governor's primary."
'We'll survive'
Across the country, rural communities — tired of being forgotten "fly-over" country, with few jobs and little hope — formed the backbone for President Donald Trump's victorious presidential run in 2016.
But not in Fairfield County.
Sixty-two percent of Fairfield County voters cast ballots for Democrat Hillary Clinton. Only about 36 percent picked Trump.
"If you don't run Democratic, you're not going to win," Glass said. "That's for sure in Fairfield County."
Down the street at Pauling & Sons barbershop — just beyond a wooden door plastered with two Barack Obama campaign stickers, where V.C. Summer workers once congregated to get their hair cut — barber and customer generally avoid talking politics.
But Friday, Clarence Pauling and his uncle, Dexter Pauling, who owns the shop, made an exception.
The barbershop has tried voter registration drives in the past, hoping to rally more voters from the county's 58 percent African-American population — a core voting block of the S.C. Democratic Party in Fairfield and statewide.
It can be hard to excite voters in a county where, historically, jobs have been slim and opportunities, especially for children, hard to find, Clarence Pauling acknowledged.
But, with those decades-old problems now overshadowed by the failed nuclear project, it's hard to get officials to listen to Fairfield's concerns, he said.
"Everybody likes to slow down at a wreck and see all the blood and gore," he said. "Nobody wants to stop ... and say, 'Can I help this person?' "
But as always, life goes on, Clarence Pauling said.
"We'll survive," he said. "It's not a big deal about that reactor.
"We kind of expect certain things around here."
Fairfield County's blue voters
Fairfield County voters will turn out Tuesday with the rest of South Carolina to vote in statewide and local primaries. In solidly Democratic Fairfield, how those voters likely will mirror the 2016 presidential election, when the county voted:
▪ 87 percent for Hillary Clinton — 3,265 votes — in the Democratic primary
▪ 36 percent for Donald Trump — 920 votes — in the Republican primary
▪ 62 percent for Clinton in the general election, compared to 36 percent for Trump
SOURCE: S.C. Election Commission
Comments