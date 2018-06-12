Tuesday's election will bring two new faces to Lexington County Council

The 2018 primary election will bring two new faces to Lexington County Council and keep one familiar face around for another four years.
All of the candidates are Republicans, meaning Tuesday night's election decided who will serve the next four years.
The District 2 incumbent, Larry Brigham, won re-election against Jeff Sarokas and Frank Townsend. Brigham said his top priorities are seeing through the U.S. 1 expansion and finding a tenant for the Batesburg-Leesville Industrial Park.
"We need to get tenants in there," Brigham said.
Beth Carrigg, who spent 12 years as Lexington County Clerk of the Court, defeated Lloyd Higbe in the District 7 primary.
Carrigg's race was the closest of the three. She said Tuesday night she was "thankful" for the close win and said her first priority will be listening to those in her district so she can "represent everybody in this community, even the ones that didn't vote for me."
Glen Conwell, a former member of the Lexington District 2 school board, defeated Ned Tolar, the incumbent, and Charles Crouch in District 8.
Until Conwell takes office, he said he will be meeting with other members of the council and learning the ropes.
"It's a little different than school board," Conwell said. "I do have my own district, District 8, but I'm certainly not opposed to figuring out what's best" for the county as a whole.
Lexington County Council results
District 2 (Batesburg-Leesville, Gilbert, west Lake Murray)
14 of 14 precincts reporting
Larry Brigham (i): 1,564
Jeff Sarokas: 799
Frank Townsend: 541
District 7 (Seven Oaks and part of Irmo)
13 of 13 precincts reporting
Beth Carrigg:1,363
Lloyd Higbe: 1,274
District 8 (West Columbia, parts of Lexington, Oak Grove)
15 of 15 precincts reporting
Glen Conwell: 1,352
Charles Crouch: 460
Ned Tolar (i):809
SOURCE: scvotes.org
