The latest: President Trump has landed in Columbia for SC rally

7:43 p.m.

The crowd at the Trump rally at Airport High School was just told the president has now landed. Should arrive at the venue shortly.

7:10 p.m.

Stormy weather has delayed the start of President Donald Trump's Columbia rally on Monday.

Trump was scheduled to arrive at Columbia Metropolitan Airport around 6:40 p.m. on Monday for a rally at Cayce's Airport High School for a campaign rally supporting Gov. Henry McMaster.

But the rally, just hours ahead of Tuesday's GOP primary runoff between McMaster and Upstate businessman John Warren, was delayed as Air Force One circled the airport to avoid the bad weather. A White House pool reporter on board the president's plane estimated the flight had been circling the airport for about 30 minutes as of 7:15 p.m.

Earlier on Monday, Trump tweeted he was headed to "one of my favorite places, South Carolina, to fight for one of my original 'fighters,' Governor Henry McMaster."

The president isn't traveling alone. Sen. Lindsey Graham is traveling with the president from Washington to take part in the rally, South Carolina's senior senator said on Twitter.

On the ground, around 100 people waited outside the Airport venue for up to 11 hours to get good seats to see the president, even as temperatures outdoors approached triple digits and the area faced the threat of thunderstorms.

The high school gym reportedly filled up quickly after doors opened after 3:30 p.m., and by 4:45 p.m., rally-goers were being directed to overflow seating.

Several S.C. elected officials spoke at the rally ahead of the president's arrival, including U.S. Reps. Joe Wilson of Springdale and Tom Rice of Myrtle Beach, Adjutant General Bob Livingston, Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers and Pamela Evette, McMaster's running mate for lieutenant governor.

Outside, there were confrontations between Trump supporters and protesters before the rally began.

Elsewhere hundreds of law enforcement and security personnel are believed to be deployed to support the president's visit. People getting into Airport High School will be checked and screened for any weapons.

Elsewhere, every building and structure along Trump's (undisclosed) motorcade route will have been checked out, as well as any underground tunnels or manholes along the way.

Traffic in the area will be affected by the president's travel.

The president will speak to the crowd at 7 p.m. to encourage voters to support McMaster's bid for the GOP's nomination in Tuesday's primary runoff against Greenville businessman John Warren.

Warren spent Monday barnstorming across the state, trying to downplay the significance of the president's visit as he went.

"This is not a referendum on President Trump," Warren said Monday while campaigning in Columbia. "This is a referendum on Henry McMaster's unelected, failed leadership."

Check back for updates.