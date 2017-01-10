Prominent Upstate lawyer, former state senator dies

A prominent attorney and former state senator from Spartanburg County is being remembered for his likability in the courtroom and on the campaign trail.
David English Turnipseed, of Moore, died Sunday after battling cancer. He was 71.
“He was beloved by his constituents, he was beloved by his clients. He was straight as an arrow and had excellent integrity,” said Gary Poliakoff, a Spartanburg attorney who knew Turnipseed well. “He was a wonderful guy all around.”
Turnipseed was a Democratic state senator from 1976 to 1984. He left the Legislature to practice law in Spartanburg County, which he did until retiring in 2015.
Born in Mobile, Ala., Turnipseed was an active member of Tyger River Presbyterian Church and was an avid gardener.
Attorney Doug Brannon worked closely with Turnipseed before he retired, with the two once sharing a practice.
Brannon said he learned a great deal from Turnipseed both personally and professionally.
“Personally, there wasn’t a nicer person on the planet. He would give his shirt to a stranger,” he said. “In the courtroom, he roared like a lion. Not only did he have courtroom bravado, but the man was brilliant.”
State Sen. Glenn Reese, D-Spartanburg, said Turnipseed and his brother, Tom, were always supportive of him and of Spartanburg County.
“He was a longtime Democrat, and very supportive. He was a strong lawyer in town, and supportive of everything going on in the county,” Reese said. “They were always supportive of me, and their legacy is still pretty big. He’ll be missed greatly.”
Poliakoff said Turnipseed, a friend of more than three decades, had a presence like few others he has met.
“He could really relate to people, relate to juries,” he said. “He represented extremely well in the courtroom and on the political stump. He was a highly likable guy in politics and in the courtroom.”
Turnipseed's obituary states that in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to Tyger River Presbyterian Church or The Carpenter's Table on Reidville Road in Moore.
