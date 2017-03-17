Reaction to Courson indictment ranges from shock to frustration

Some of the reaction Friday to the indictment of state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland
‘Absolute power has corrupted absolutely’
"As the indictments pile up, it is becoming abundantly clear that South Carolina Republicans have been only looking out for themselves, not for regular South Carolinians. In more than 14 years of total Republican control of our state government, absolute power has corrupted absolutely. Only Democrats can drain the State House swamp."
— S.C. Democratic Party Chair Jaime Harrison
‘Saddened ... shocked’
“I am saddened and, quite honestly, shocked by the allegations. ... Senator Courson is one of the most popular and well-respected members of the Senate, and he has provided valuable leadership on many difficult issues.
“But make no mistake: these are serious allegations. Our representative government requires the support and confidence of the public, but allegations of misconduct in office at all levels have understandably shaken the public’s confidence in elected leaders. Therefore, it is important that these charges be investigated thoroughly, that the judicial process be allowed to work and that the evidence – good or bad – be disclosed for public review.”
— S.C. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield
‘Did not see that coming’
"I did not see that coming on the Senate side or with Senator Courson. Of course ... he's innocent until proven guilty.”
— S.C. House Speaker Pro Tempore Tommy Pope, R-York, who added he looks forward to the Legislature continuing its work to strengthen S.C. ethics laws
‘A warning shot’
“It’s a warning shot to other people that have been involved. It’s a message to people to come in before they’re indicted. It’s a scare tactic — probably going to work — in order to get these other people to come in and say what they know.”
— S.C. government watchdog John Crangle
‘The substance ... was never addressed’
“I can’t make any judgment on the merits of these accusations because I just don’t have enough information. I know the substance of what we provided to investigators (during their initial investigation, of former House Speaker Bobby Harrell) that showed what we believed to be a pattern of criminal activity and attempts to cover it up. That official got a slap on the wrist from this prosecutor, and we feel the substance of our concern was never addressed. ... If they’re just going after the low-hanging fruit here, it’s taking them two years to pluck it off.”
– Ashley Landess, president of the S.C. Policy Council
